Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market Continues Through April

Now halfway through its 3rd. season, Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market continues to provide area residents with access to fresh, local produce and handcrafted products through the winter months by offering indoor retail space to High Country farmers and producers. The market happens from 9 a.m. to noon every first and third Saturday, December through April, at the Watauga County Agricultural Conference Center, located at 252 Poplar Grove Rd. in Downtown Boone. The next upcoming market is Saturday February 3rd, 2018!

Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market features a wide variety of local and seasonal fresh vegetables, storage crops, meats, eggs, honey, pasta, salsas, jams, baked items, skincare, plants, photography, crafts and much more. Live music, locally-brewed Hatchet coffee, and hot cocoa are provided at each market. The space is indoors, and parking is available in the front and at the rear of the building.

“We’re seeing vine-ripened, plump tomatoes in the middle of January! The variety of what’s being offered by our 20 vendors is just amazing,” said Market Manager, Michelle Dineen. To stay up to date on Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market or to learn more about this year’s vendors, please visit farmersmarkets.brwia.org.

