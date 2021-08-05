Boone Town Council to Hold Special Meeting on Friday to Discuss Reinstituting Possible Mask Mandates Indoors

The Boone Town Council sent out its agenda on Thursday morning for a special meeting that will be happening on Friday morning with COVID-19 mask mandates at the top of the agenda.

The meeting will be held remotely at 11 a.m. and will a discussion to reinstitute all or part of the previous COVID-19 Emergency Orders from the Town of Boone. Those orders included the requirement to wear masks indoors in public areas, such as stores, restaurants and event venues.

There will also be discussion taking place about vaccinations, masking, testing and other protective measures as it pertains to town employees.

On Tuesday, the Boone Town Council voted for all future town council meetings and town board, commission and committee meetings to be held virtually until further notice.

