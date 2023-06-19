Boone Town Council Passes Resolutions on Juneteenth, Voter ID Preparation, Discuss Other Topics

The Boone Town Council meets on Wednesday, June 14th. Photo by Zack Hill.

By Zack Hill

On Tuesday the Boone Town Council passed a number of resolutions including observing Juneteenth, voter ID procedure preparations and recognition of retiring Boone public works director Rick Miller.

The council voted to recognize June 19th as Juneteenth, a federally-recognized holiday since 2021 that celebrates the emancipation of the slaves. On that date in 1865, a Union commander in Galveston, Texas, informed the local slave population that they were now free. The celebration started in Galveston but has spread nationally over the years.

The council also passed a resolution concerning upcoming changes in North Carolina’s voter ID laws. New laws set to come in effect this fall will require voters to provide picture IDs that meet certain guidelines including having an expiration date.

The resolution encourages the town to work with Appalachian State University and the board of elections to ensure Boone’s population, including students, is prepared and able to vote in elections going forward.

Council member Dalton George was set to meet with university officials to review procedures necessary for the IDs of students, faculty and staff to comply with the new regulations.

On May 30th, the N.C. Board of Elections issued a press release saying, “We encourage strongly encourage all eligible educational institutions and government employers to apply for their IDs to be approved for voting. Getting IDs approved will help ensure their students and employees are best equipped to participate in our state’s elections.”

Miller, who has worked for Town of Boone public utilities for more than 25 years, was recognized for his dedication and achievements with a resolution of appreciation. He’s set to retire on July 1.

Town of Boone public works director Rick Miller is recognized for his service to the town in preparation for his retirement at the end of the month. Photo by Zack Hill.

“Rick was instrumental in many significant Town projects including upgrades to the water and wastewater treatment plants, interconnect agreements with Appalachian State University and Blowing Rock, and the construction of the new water intake system which was completed in 2019,” the resolution said in part.

“Rick has always shown great a dedication and genuine concern for the citizens of the town…Rick has always demonstrated impressive intellect in dealing with the many complex issues which routinely arise…and has been an honest, loyal and committed public servant to town, and has earned the respect of his colleagues and staff, the trust of the town residents, and the reputation of a dedicated public servant by the Town Council. His humor and candor will be sorely missed.”

The Lane Moody, development coordinator for the Downtown Boone Development Authority gave an update on potnew regulations on downtown vendors. The group has been working to find ways to create specific locations for vendors rather than have them spread out haphazardly down King Street.

Moody said the DBDA is close to finalizing new ordinances that could take affect by the end of the summer.

“We have been working on vendor policy to address downtown vending on streets and we made good progress this week,” Moody said, noting the group has had four special meetings over the last several weeks.

“We’re going to downtown vendors and businesses to see if there are any additional suggestions. Hopefully we’ll have a recommendation to bring in July.”

Some downtown brick and mortar businesses have complained about the presence of street vendors in front of their stores saying it is detrimental to their business.

Resolutions to observe the third week of June as part of National Pollinator’s Week and June 4th as Tourette Syndrome Awareness Day were also approved unanimously.

