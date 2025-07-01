Boone Pride Parade and Festival Grows to Over 1,000 Strong

Written by: Sam Garrett

June has been Pride month in North Carolina for many years, dating back to the “Our Day Out” march in Asheville back in 1981. It became an official month to focus on and proclaim LGBTQ+ rights in 2018 when then-Governor Roy Cooper officially declared it. Although the LGBTQ+ community in Boone and the High Country has fought and celebrated their rights for years, the first Boone Pride Parade started in 2022.

According to Todd Carter, a Boone Town Councilman and local LGBTQ+ activist and organizer, “That first year in 2022, there were 300 marchers and a small rally at the Jones House; to [now] have anywhere from 1,000-1,200 people attend the parade and/or the festival just shows how much Pride needs to be celebrated.”

Participant Donna Lisenby declared, “It was a great day to see hundreds of people parading down King Street, standing strong together for love and joy.”

The turnout also moved Sherri Jaquays, who said, “I was very excited, emotional, and feeling a very strong sense of community.” She continued, “…It was a day full of love, compassion, and empathy for everyone.”

Robert DePalma, who has participated all four years and has witnessed the expansion of Boone Pride, stated, “I was thrilled to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Boone Pride, which has grown from a small march to a full-fledged parade with road closures and police escorts. My partner, Chuck Allen Thompson, and I have been privileged to participate in every event, and we’ve witnessed the profound impact that our friend Todd Carter has had on the community over the years.”

Carter asserts that attendees came from all across the region: “There were attendees that drove from off the mountain to attend, and the entertainment included drag performers from Ashe and Avery Counties who rarely get the opportunity to perform locally.”

Sherri Jaquays mentioned this was also a significant anniversary of a related cause she holds close to her heart. As she put it, “High Country LGBTQIA+ Youth Alliance non-profit started 10 years ago. It was started by a small group of really determined people who felt the need to support our youth in the High Country area. Two founding members, my daughter, 13-year-old Lauren Jaquays, and Elizabeth Young, Executive Director of Hunger Coalition, sadly aren’t with us anymore, but their legacy is strong as Councilman Todd Carter and co-founder carry the torch as the organization continues. So, Pride and the festival for me represent so much. I really hope and wish for a day that we can have just one celebration, a day of love for everyone.”

Robert DePalma was honored to be able to help lead the parade, noting, “As a long-time resident of the High Country (30 years) and openly gay owner of Bobby D’s Restaurant in Jefferson, (11 years) I’ve had the opportunity to see the growth and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community firsthand. This year’s parade was especially meaningful, as we were given the honor of leading the procession with our small group of supportive co-workers and friends from Ashe County: Shalamar Blevins, Cassidy Osborne , Jonah Taylor , Paula Sheridan, Katy Sheridan , and Sam Tyler Yarnall.”

“The atmosphere was electric, with an overwhelming display of love, support, and unity from the crowd,” DePalma continued, commenting, “It’s a truly remarkable feeling to see people from all walks of life come together to advocate for equality and celebrate our differences. I couldn’t be more proud of how far we’ve come. I’m excited to see how much we will grow next year! We are here and we ain’t going anywhere. Remember, you are loved, and you matter.”

Donna Lisenby explains she saw the parade as a time to stand up and stand firm: “It was especially important to stand strong with our community this year in the face of so much hate. Those who judge us thought our community would cave, cringe, and kiss the ring. Far from it. We rose in defiance. We marched and danced with each other and those who love us. LGTBQIA+ people have always been here. Hard as the haters try, they can’t erase us. They might try love; it is so much more uplifting and beautiful, just like Boone Pride.”

Another attendee, Sophie Wampler described the occasion this way: “Boone Pride was such an important event. Now, more than ever, we need to come together to support and care for one another, and that is what this event did best. There were so many awesome craft artists, exciting drag shows, yummy food, and great organizations that came out to show their support of our community! I hope next year it can be even bigger! It was a great place to come together with friends, meet new people, and have a fun time!



Carter maintains he was on a mission when he was elected, and that it took him less than a year to accomplish his goal. Carter said, “It was a year of firsts with our first grand marshals—Kelly McCoy and Renata Do Santos from RiverGirl. It felt like the perfect time to do this since they have been such community superheroes since Hurricane Helene. We also had our first out-of-state headliner in Desiree Dix from the Netflix series, The Boulet Brother’s Dragula. Finally, there were 40 local businesses and individuals who stepped up to sponsor Pride this year, helping us raise over $12,000. That speaks volumes to the commitment of our community to support the LGBTQ+ community and our ongoing struggle for equality, safety, and existence. When I was elected to the Boone Town Council in November 2021, I made it my mission that the Town of Boone would recognize Pride Month (which it never had) and would fly the Progress Pride Flag over Boone Town Hall. Boone has a well-earned reputation as a welcoming, accepting, and affirming place to live, work, play, and vacation, but some town policies didn’t live up to that reputation; and I am proud to have helped to change that.”