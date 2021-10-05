Boone Candidates’ Forum Happening Virtually This Evening Beginning at 6:30 P.M.

By Nathan Ham

The annual Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Meet the Candidates Forum is scheduled for tonight from 6:30 – 9:00 pm.

Due to COVID-19 considerations, this event will be held in a virtual format and streamed live on the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce YouTube and Facebook channels, as well as WATA Radio (1450 AM/96.5 FM).

This forum features the nine candidates running for Boone Town Council as well as the lone candidate for Boone Mayor. Each candidate will be given a chance to briefly introduce themselves to the audience before answering a series of questions from the moderator.

In addition to the candidate’s forum, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce has produced 20-minute interview segments with all 11 candidates. Those interviews on the “Mind Your Business” podcast series can be found here.

Schedule of Candidates:

6:30 – Event welcome & introduction of Mayoral candidate (Tim Futrelle)

6:35 – Candidate forum for Boone Mayor

7:00 – Introduction of candidates for the unexpired Boone Town Council term: Eric Brown, Christy Cook, Becca Nenow, Edie Tugman

7:05 – Candidate forum for unexpired Boone Town Council term

8:00 – Introduction of candidates for full Boone Town Council term: Todd Carter, Dalton George, Benjamin Ray, Virginia Roseman, Eric Woolridge

8:05 – Candidate forum for full Boone Town Council term

9:00 – Event Concludes

