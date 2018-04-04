Boone Area Lions Hold Country Breakfast on Saturday April 7 from 7 a.m.- 11 a.m.

Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 12:44 pm

Where can you get all you can eat country breakfast for only $7? Eggs, pancakes, bacon and country ham will be on the menu when the Boone Area Lions Club holds its annual Country Breakfast on Saturday, April 7 from 7:00 – 11:00 am in the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church of Boone on King Street. All are invited to eat in or take out. Tickets are available at the door for $7 for adults and $4 for children 6 and under.

The Boone Area Lions Club was founded in 1936 and was the first service club in Boone. The Lions will conduct a Blood Drive on May 1 at the Holiday Inn Express and sponsor the Lions Vision and Hearing screening unit onJune 30 at Walmart. Lions’ flags are displayed on seven holidays in downtown Boone and on Hwy 421. The first flags will be flown on May 19 for Armed Forces Day.

The proceeds from the Country Breakfast are used to support community projects aiding the visually and hearing impaired children and adults of the High Country. Lions assist those in need of glasses with the assistance of NC Lions, Inc. The club also assists local visually impaired residents by paying for the registration for one week summer camp sessions at Camp Dogwood on Lake Norman. Local residents are also able to participate in the Visually Impaired Persons fishing tournament at Nag’s Head in October.

The Boone Area Lions will also be collecting used eyeglasses during the breakfast to be sent to people in need in other countries. Last year Lions distributed more than six million glasses in developing nations. Local residents are urged to drop off used glasses, dark glasses, cell phones and hearing aids during the morning. Lions Club brooms will also be on sale.

Lions, who were first formed in 1917, have been celebrating 100 years of service this year and are recognized worldwide for their service to people who are blind and visually impaired. This service began when Helen Keller challenged Lions to become “knights of the blind, in the crusade against darkness” during the 1925 Lions Clubs International convention, and the organization has followed that direction in the 93 years since. Lions Clubs International is the largest international service organization in the world with more than1.4 million members in 46,000 clubs in more than 210 countries and geographical locations.

In addition, Lions make a strong commitment to young people through many youth programs. The Boone club supports a Cub Scout pack and a Little League baseball team. Lions also work to improve the environment, build homes for the disabled, support diabetes education, and, through the Lions Club International Foundation, provide disaster relief around the work.

The Boone Area Lions Club meets for a lunch meeting at 12:00 pm on the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Sagebrush Restaurant. For further information about the Lions or to attend a meeting, call Lion Roger Bodo at 828-260-2019.

