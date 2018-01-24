WinterFest and the Watauga Humane Society Presents the 8th Annual WinterPaws, 1/28

Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 1:01 pm

Blowing Rock’s WinterFest and the Watauga Humane Society present The Eighth Annual WinterPaws on Sunday, January 28, 2018. The dog show will take place in the Blowing Rock Elementary School Gymnasium, which is located on Morris Street in Blowing Rock.

The show begins at 1 p.m. Registration, food and fun begin at 12 p.m.

As for the Dog Show…

Do you want to show off your dog’s most clever trick? Does your dog think he/she looks the most like you? Does your dog have a “winning” winter outfit? If so, then register today for the Seventh Annual Winter Paws Dog Show. All category winners will go on to compete for the title of “BEST IN SHOW.” Also, bring your friends who don’t have a dog.We will have several shelter animals on-site for adoption. Fun will be had by all.

Please know that 100 percent of the proceeds benefit all the deserving animals at the shelter.

Visa, Discover or Master Charge, Check and Cash accepted.

Entry Fee for Dogs – $5.00 per category

Admission for spectators – $5 for Adults-children are free

Dog Show Rules

 All dogs must be on a leash

 All dogs must have proper immunization

 Owners must clean up after their dogs

 All entries must be signed

 Please, no female dogs in season allowed on the premises.

 Please remove aggressive dogs at first sign of problems.

Below is the WinterPaws Dog Show Registration Form

I agree that I will not hold Watauga Humane Society, Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, the Blowing Rock Elementary School, Blowing Rock WinterFest or any persons connected with the Dog Show or WinterFest liable for any accidents, damages, injury, or illness to me or to any dogs or persons connected to me, arising out of the Dog Show. I also agree that I will hold Watauga Humane Society harmless against any claim arising out of an accident, damage, or injury caused by me or any dogs or persons connected with me. For the safety of others, I understand that if my dog exhibits any form of aggressive behavior, I will be asked to leave the premises. I verify that my dog(s) has all immunizations up-to-date. Any photos taken at the show may be used in promotional materials.

Owner Name:__________________________________________________________

Dog’s Name: __________________________________________________________

Paid by: Ck. # _____; Cash_____; Credit_____

TOTAL AMOUNT PAID: $_____________ ($5 per category)

Please check the categories your dog would like to enter:

____ Best Winter Fashion Wear

____ Most Unique Mix of Breeds

____ Best Dog/Owner Look Alike

____ Cutest Looking Dog in the World

____ Most Clever Dog Trick

If you would like to receive the monthly Watauga Humane Society Newsletter

please give us your email address:

___________________________________________________________________

