Black Friday Shopping: Anticipation and a Light Drizzle

Shopper anticipate the opening of the Boone Wal-Mart at 5:56am

According to Doris from West Jefferson, she arrived at 5:22 to be first in line. She was at the store to purchase three very specific items and was uncomfortable disclosing what she was shopping for because everyone else could hear her. By 5:59am this morning a crowd of dozens eagerly waited outside the doors at the Boone Wal-Mart with hoodies and jackets to hold back the mist falling from above. The crowds may have been small but everyone had big expectations for great deals. Marcia, from Deep Gap said, “It’s Black Friday, I go to Wal-Mart every Black Friday.” Steven from Boone was shopping for one reason, he said, “Gotta get a big screen for my son, but don’t tell him”, then he laughed and said, “he knows.”

In the 80’s you may remember parents and grandparents standing in line for days to pick up a Cabbage Patch Doll, in the 90’s you might remember video of fist fights while patrons attempted to secure the last Tickle Me Elmo, In the 2000’s you may have joined a rewards program to get early access to have the first Wii gamine system on your block, in the 2010’s “Black Friday” was changed and became “Black Wednesday” as stores opened at 11:59 the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and stayed open the entire holiday weekend 24-hours a day. Today, a majority of “Black Friday” shopping is done online and many sales started last weekend.

Even with online shopping, this weekend is a great weekend to purchase gifts at a great deal and a great time to buy household items and staples, retailers are competing for your business and have marked prices down, almost across the board.

Today is officially the start of 5 days of buying and giving.

Black Friday – Today 11-25-22

Small Business Saturday – Tomorrow 11-26-22

Cyber Monday – on Monday 11-28-22

Giving Tuesday – on Tuesday 11-29-22

