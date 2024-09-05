Award Winning Christian Worship Leader, Singer, Songwriter, Travis Cottrell, Coming Home for Benefit Concert on September 27

Excitement is building around Cottrell’s return to his hometown of Boone and those closest to the event realize what a unique opportunity it is to have him back on a local stage. Photo submitted

By Sherrie Norris

For three decades, Boone native Travis Cottrell has risen in the ranks in the world of contemporary Christian music, and is coming home again for a good cause.

On Friday, September 27, Cottrell will appear in concert at Alliance Bible Fellowship in Boone as a fundraiser for The Hope Center of Boone.

Excitement is building around Cottrell’s return to his hometown and those closest to the event realize what a unique opportunity it is to have him back on a local stage.

In a recent interview with Cottrell, High Country Press was reminded that, regardless of the time and distance between Boone and his current residence in the Nashville area, that he will always have a special place in his heart for the High Country.

“I am really looking forward to coming back for this event, but I also plan to be back around more this fall, in general. I bought season tickets to App State football games because I got tired of missing them. I’ll be heading back home quickly for church every time, but it will be worth it!”

Most homefolks have heard him say on more than one occasion, “Boone is where God gets his mail.”

As an award winning singer and songwriter, Cottrell will lead what is being described as “a powerful night of authentic worship and prayer, and one designed to unite believers in song and praise.” Attendees can expect to hear many well-known worship songs, along with several of his original songs.

With more than 30 published solo recordings and musicals to his credit, Cottrell has long been “a respected creative” in the worship leading and Christian music publishing world.

A 1988 graduate of Watauga High School, Cottrell attended ASU for two years prior to transferring to Belmont University, where he graduated with honors and his music degree.

While the music industry in Nashville beckoned him, Cottrell said many of his opportunities were about “image and sound,” and “not about the Lord,” for which he was unwilling to compromise.

He eventually found his niche, however, and entered into partnership with Integrity Music, “a label that didn’t try to change me,” he said.

His early song-writing days for such notables as Larnelle Harris, and collaborations with Kathie Hill, escalated quickly for Cottrell.

He continued to write and was working as an editor at a music publishing company in 1994 when offered the worship leader’s role at Nashville’s Two Rivers Baptist Church, which has more than 6,000 members and where he spent the following 18 months.

Cottrell also led worship for various student events, including those for Fellowship of Christian Athletes, camps, back-to-school rallies, etc.

From there, the only way was up for this multi-talented artist, whose writing and vocal abilities have since garnered him many accolades, awards and associations with celebrated artists through the years. He has written songs and provided background vocals for Amy Grant, CeCe Winans, Alan Jackson, and Garth Brooks, Michael W Smith and others.

He was also a background singer for the house band of the show “Prime Time Country” in the late 1990s, before launching into full-time ministry.

He has recorded several solo projects, 26 of which have been nominated for — and two winning — coveted Dove awards. Three of his projects have peaked at No. 1 on the Christian music charts. He has written and recorded with countless artists, crossing many musical genres; his most recent projects have partnered him with such producer greats as Tommee Proffit, Cody Fry, Nathan Nockels, Jeff Pardo and Brown Bannister. Travis has written and arranged projects for the local church and has authored several books.

In 2013, he received the Encore Award from Belmont University, which according to the school, was created to honor a Belmont University School of Music alumnus for achievement in the field.

Cottrell has performed at countless venues across the world, including Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center, and has recorded at Abbey Road Studio in London.

He has been affiliated with well-known women’s Bible study and conference leader Beth Moore since 1998; many will remember his appearance in Boone as Moore’s praise and worship leader during her Living Proof Live conference at the Holmes Convocation Center, which drew a sell-out crowd.

Since July 4, 2020, Cottrell has served as the worship pastor at Brentwood Baptist Church in Brentwood, Tenn., where he serves with his wife, Angela. Together, they have three children—Jack (and his wife Samantha), Lily and Levi.

Despite his recognition and fame, award-winning Christian music artist, author and worship leader, Travis Cottrell, has never forgotten his roots and will be returning to Boone Sept. 27, for a concert to benefit The Hope Center.

Back to Where It All Began

Through the years, Cottrell has shared (with this writer) that his Boone roots have played a tremendous role in who he is today.

He’s been able to embrace the rich traditional hymns of his childhood with today’s modern music, “a blending of style,” he once described, to help lead people from all generations and backgrounds into worship — all while drawing upon his training and skill in classical music.

Cottrell said he was “a typical kid” while growing up in Boone, with interests spanning the spectrum — from basketball to wondering what piloting a plane might be like, to standing in his front yard, air-directing a marching band. At the age of 7, he even contemplated life behind the wheel as a NASCAR driver.

But, music became his passion that paved the way for his future, and as a teenager, his love for music was firmly established.

As the youngest of four children born to the late WWII hero, Glen Cottrell and wife Jean Cottrell, he was part of a family that loved music, especially “the rich traditional hymns” sung in his home church at Perkinsville Baptist in Boone, he described.

And, he admitted, he knew, without a doubt, that the Lord was calling him to the ministry.

At one time, he said, “It’s been a crazy, wild, wonderful adventure ever since — proof positive that God is able to do immeasurably more than we can ask or imagine.”

He once said, “I don’t think worship can be defined by a musical style,” he said. “I believe that it’s such a matter of the heart. If God has gifted you to sing, then do it as unto the Lord – and that’s worship.”

Plan now to attend this upcoming fundraiser and experience the incredible talent of Travis Cottrell.

Tickets to the upcoming event are $20 per person with all proceeds to benefit The Hope Center. Doors open: 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

To learn more, visit traviscottrell.com.

For tickets, visit https://www.choosehope.org/worship

There’s Still Hope

The Hope Center provides free medical services, referrals and support for and to anyone facing an unplanned pregnancy. Whether you desire to learn more about pregnancy options, need a supportive place to make a decision or are simply looking for information on alternatives, the Hope Center can help. The office promises “no shame, no judgment, just the services you need from people who care.”

Free pregnancy tests are available with appointment.

Hope Center serves the following counties: Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes, Avery, and Mitchell County NC, Bristol, Washington, and Grayson counties in Va.; Johnson, Carter and Unicoi counties in Tenn.

The Hope Center is located at 208 Howard Street Boone, NC 28607

For more information, call 828-265-4357.

