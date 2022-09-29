Attacking Watauga “takes” 1-0 OT win in conference opener vs. South Caldwell

By David Rogers for HighCountrySports.net

BOONE, N.C. — A barrage of second half shots on goal by Watauga were rewarded by the most unlikely of outcomes: an “own goal” scored when the South Caldwell goalkeeper whiffed on a clearing kick. It was the only score in the Pioneers’ 1-0 overtime win over the visiting South Caldwell Spartans.

Midfielder Nathan Bishop pushes the ball up the field in the Pioneers’ Northwestern Conference opener against visiting South Caldwell. Photo by David Rogers

It was arguably the Pioneers’ best night of the season, offensively, even if unable to put the ball in the back of the net. Flooding the attacking third of the field with numbers and aggressive shots on goal in the second half, the Pioneer barrage prompted the Spartan goalkeeper at one point to encourage his defenders to better organize, saying, “We can’t expect to get lucky forever.”

From backline to frontline, the Pioneers displayed championship form with slick, one- and two-touch passing and beating their Spartan counterparts to the ball, time after time.

Curtis Sevensky (10) maneuvers the ball along the right sideline in Watauga’s 1-0 overtime win over visiting South Caldwell on Sept. 26, at Jack Groce Stadium. Photo by David Rogers

“Our attack was better tonight,” said head coach Josh Honeycutt later, “but we are still having trouble getting the ball in the net.”

After a rigorous non-conference schedule, Watauga (3-7-1 overall, 1-0 Northwestern Conference), survived South Caldwell in the league opener, even if it took OT and an own goal by the Spartans. Their next NWC test will be at Alexander Central on Sept. 28, before returning home on Oct. 3 for a test against Hibriten.

