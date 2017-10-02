Appalachian Shrine Club Presents Shriner Fish Fry on Friday October 6

Published Monday, October 2, 2017 at 11:38 am

On Friday October 6, the Appalachian Shrine Club will host the Shriner Fish Fry from 11:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. The plates include fish, french fries, hushpuppies, slaw, and a drink. There is an alternative option of hotdogs or chicken fingers. Children’s (ages five to twelve) plates cost five dollars; kids under age five eat for free. Adult plates cost ten dollars, and all proceeds go to The Shrine Hospitals for Children. Lunch and dinner will be served at Snow Lodge #363, which is located at 240 Temple Drive, in Boone. The location is next to the old high school on Highway 105.

The Shriners Hospitals for Children has multiple locations throughout North America, including the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico. The Shriners Hospitals for Children provide medical care, raise awareness to illnesses, provides various prevention trainings, raisesawareness to anti-bullying, lead in research, and provide care to patients regardless of their ability to pay for treatment/care.

Checks should be made to Appalachian Shrine Club.

For more information or to place a take-out order (free delivery for local businesses) call 828-719-0304. To learn more about the Appalachian Shrine Club’s work, view LoveShriners.org.

