A night of rallies in Watauga middle school volleyball

By David Rogers for HighCountrySports.net

COVE CREEK, N.C. — Close calls and comeback rallies were the order of the day on Sept. 13, at Cove Creek School, where the Raiders played host to tri-match volleyball in welcoming Parkway and Blowing Rock.

None were more thrilling than Cove Creek rallying from an 11-1 deficit in the second set, surge ahead at 22-21, but then fall to Parkway in overtime, 27-25. Given the Parkway girls first set win of 25-19, the match goes down as a straight set sweep even if the outcome was much closer than the set score suggests.

Parkway School’s Gianna Clark goes up to block a Cove Creek kill attempt on Sept. 13, at Cove Creek School. Photo by David Rogers

In the first set of the Blowing Rock vs. Parkway encounter, the Rockets jumped ahead to a 4-0 first set lead before girls from the east side of Boone got their mojo going — and moving on to a decisive, 25-19, 25-9 sweep.

Blowing Rock fell in another close match to Parkway in the final pairing of the night, pushing to overtime in the first set before losing, 26-24, then losing the second set, 25-17.

In other middle score matches around the county, Hardin Park defeated Mabel, 25-13, 25-15.

At the tri-match hosted by Bethel School, Valle Crucis fell to Bethel in a nail biter, 25-22, 25-20. Valle Crucis dropped the first set to Green Valley before rallying to win the next two and take the match, 24-26, 25-17, 16-14. In the closing match, Green Valley closed out Bethel in three sets, 25-21, 17-25, 15-7.

