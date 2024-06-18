A Night of Folk Fusion: Evie Ladin and The Wilder Flower Live at The Jones House June 21

Evie Ladi

Prepare for an enchanting evening of music as Evie Ladin and The Wilder Flower take the stage for a special concert at The Jones House in downtown Boone, NC. This free event will be held on June 21st at 5:30pm, offering a delightful blend of folk, Americana, and Appalachian traditions.

Kicking off the evening is the incomparable Evie Ladin, a multi-talented artist renowned for her skills in banjo playing, singing, percussive dancing, and square-dance calling. Evie’s performances bridge Appalachian music with other cultural traditions, creating a unique and captivating fusion. Having graced stages worldwide, Evie brings her spellbinding talent to Boone for a night that promises to be unforgettable.

Following Evie Ladin, The Wilder Flower will continue the musical journey with their dynamic blend of folk, Americana, bluegrass, and Old-time music. Known for their mesmerizing three-part harmonies and skilled instrumental arrangements, The Wilder Flower’s live performances are lively and engaging, filled with original songs and thoughtful adaptations of traditional material. These talented young musicians are sure to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

The concert will be held at The Jones House, a historic home in the heart of downtown Boone. Its charming ambiance and intimate setting provide the perfect backdrop for an evening of live music and community connection. Best of all, this concert is free to attend, making it accessible for all music enthusiasts in the Boone area. Simply bring your favorite blanket or lawn chair and settle in for an evening of pure musical delight. Feel free to pack a picnic and bring your own drinks, including alcohol for those 21 and up, to complement the experience. Parking is free in downtown Boone metered spaces and lots after 5 PM.

Don’t miss this chance to experience the delightful performances of Evie Ladin and The Wilder Flower. Mark your calendars for June 21st at 5:30pm and join us at The Jones House for a night of unforgettable music.

For more information, visit www.JonesHouse.org or call (828) 268-6280

The Wilder Flower

