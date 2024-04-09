Boone Next: Guide for Our Future Workshops Scheduled for Three-Day Event

The Town of Boone is actively engaging its community in shaping the future through the Boone Next initiative. This comprehensive plan update is a collaborative effort, inviting input from residents, business owners, and all other stakeholders across the Town. The Town of Boone will host a series of Guide For Our Future Workshops, between April 29 to May 1, 2024. On April 29 and 30, the Town will host a series of events to engage property owners and people living in one of Boone Next’s four focus areas. On the evening of April 30, everyone is invited to learn about our focus area work. Additionally, on the evening of May 1, we are hosting the second Boone Next community meeting. If you attended our first meeting in January, this is your opportunity to see how we translated your feedback into action. Please continue reading for more information about this three-day event (a schedule is attached).

April 29-30, Focus Area Sessions: The sessions scheduled for the first two days (April 29-30) target the four focus areas of the town identified for an in-depth look through Boone Next. Some sessions are for invited property owners while others are for interested stakeholders.

What to Know: Focus area sessions will be held at Council Chambers at 1500 Blowing Rock Road and will end on Wednesday, April 30, 2024 at 6 pm with a “Focus Area Report Out” where everyone is invited to hear what we learned and the future recommendations we have for each of the focus areas. Built into the schedule are two separate open drop-in sessions (April 29 at 6 pm and April 30 at 9 am), where those who can’t make it to one of the scheduled focus area sessions can drop in to provide feedback to the Boone Next team.

Community Meeting: A Community Meeting will conclude the three-day event, held at Hardin Park Elementary, 361 Jefferson Road, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 from 6 pm – 8 pm. We invite all who call Boone home to this final meeting.

The meeting/session structure for the Guide For Our Future Workshops are designed to encourage active engagement and to ensure that every voice is heard during this 3-day event. Each meeting will start with a presentation to allow attendees to receive the same foundational information about the project. Following each presentation, interactive stations will offer attendees a dynamic way to delve deeper into specific areas of interest. Combining structured information with the flexibility of open-ended conversation encourages a comprehensive exchange of ideas and perspectives. Such inclusivity is crucial for making informed decisions that will have a lasting impact on our collective future.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit the Boone Next website at www.boonenext.com to learn more about Boone Next, provide feedback and ideas, and sign up for updates. For additional information about Boone Next, please contact the Town of Boone’s Director of Planning and Inspections, Jane Shook, at Jane.Shook@townofboone.net.

