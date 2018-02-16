20th Annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics on Feb. 22 to be Held on Campus at Duck Pond

Published Friday, February 16, 2018 at 12:36 pm

Next week marks the 20th Anniversary for the Special Olympics Polar Plunge in Watauga County. Hosted annually at the ASU Duck Pond, this fun and festive fundraiser has netted over $120,000 for the local Special Olympics program.



The law enforcement of Watauga County has been instrumental in facilitating, supporting, and raising money for this annual endeavor. The Polar Plunge typically brings in $6-$10k on this single day event through plunger donations and sponsorship. This money provides nearly all of Special Olympics Watauga County’s annual operating budget. Additionally, 100% of the monies raised stay in Watauga County and go directly toward the training and competition efforts of the athletes.

Registration for the plunge will run from 3 p.m.- 4 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the ASU Duck Pond, with the plunge starting right at 4 p.m. The ASU ROTC kicks off the plunge by going all the way across the pond as a unit. They have been the highest fundraising group for many years in this event.

Join the “Freezin’ for a Reason” effort and support Special Olympics Watauga County by taking the plunge! $25 for individuals; $20 in groups of four or more. Or, just make a donation!

For more information, please call Watauga County Parks & Recreation at (828) 264-9511.

