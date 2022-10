Join WCRC for their Trunk-or-Treat this Halloween! The event will be held in the parking lot of the Watauga Community Recreation Center on Sunday, October 30th from 5-7 p.m. Spaces will be marked off for trunks, and this will be a walk through event. In years past, we’ve had between 700 to 1,000 kiddos visit our “neighbooooo-hood.”

Below is a downloadable PDF of the assigned parking spaces for the event.

