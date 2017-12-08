2017 Holiday Honor Card Now Available Throughout the High Country

Published Friday, December 8, 2017 at 10:30 am

BOONE, N.C. – December 04, 2017: – North Carolina Watercolor artist William Mangum has been a hands-on advocate for the needs of North Carolina’s homeless population, donating his artistic skills and publishing gifts to make The Honor Card program one of the most successful charitable programs in the country. Through Mangum’s passionate endeavors and additional financial support from Wells Fargo, Piedmont Graphics, and Mike and Sarah Kearney, every penny goes directly to support homeless agencies in thirteen cities across North Carolina.

Hospitality House, the nonprofit agency that serves as the point of entry for all homeless services in Ashe, Avery, Wilkes, Watauga, Alleghany, Mitchell and Yancey counties, has been part of the program since 2009. Since its inception in 1998, The Honor Card has raised close to 7 million dollars to assist the homeless citizens of North Carolina.

“We are pleased to once again offer this unique and thoughtful gift opportunity for the holiday season,” says Todd Carter, Hospitality House director of development. “Bill’s passion and commitment to the homeless men, women and children of North Carolina is an inspiration. We are proud to be a part of his vision and thankful for this opportunity.”

The Honor Card is a unique way to recognize friends, neighbors, family members and loved ones while at the same time giving a meaningful gift to someone in need. One-hundred percent of every dollar raised goes toward providing housing, food, counseling and life-changing services to the individuals and families that call Hospitality House home.

Each year, The Honor Card features a contemplative painting by Mangum, one of the most respected and collected artists in the United States. Since discovering watercolors with a 59-cent tray in his pursuit towards his MFA, Bill has created more than 3, 000 paintings since 1977. This year he shares the following inspiration:

“One summer morning thirty years ago I crossed paths with a homeless fellow by the name of Mike Saavedra. What I didn’t realize at the time was this chance encounter was truly a godsend. It is one that has lead me on a journey to encourage not only the needy and homeless but to inspire others to “Rise Up” and help those who have stumbled along life’s path. Through my friendship with Mike, God pricked my heart and stirred my soul as he laid upon me the desire to help those less fortunate. Each year, I create a new painting for the Honor Card program. Now in its 30th year, I am always humbled by the impact of God’s hand on this program and faithfully providing the inspiration for each new painting. Sometimes it’s a song, sometimes it’s a story from the Bible and sometimes it is someone I meet.

From the moment I heard it, Andra Day’s powerful, soulful ballad “Rise Up” has resonated with me. She says her goal was to remind each of us of our value and purpose. We’re not here just to exist; we’re here to impact people in their lives. The song has a powerful message, and it is one that genuinely reinforces the purpose of the Honor Card Program.

In biblical times, Nehemiah was a powerhouse that encouraged others to “Rise Up” and make a difference. While in exile, he had risen through the ranks to the respected position of cupbearer for a Persian king. Word came to Nehemiah that his hometown was in ruins and that his people were vulnerable to the worst kind of enemies. He sensed a purpose and calling to take action to restore walls to protect his hometown. Nehemiah inspired others to step forward and to rise up to rebuild Jerusalem. That dedication to restoration is what I see as I crisscross the state visiting agencies that use the Honor Card as a voice for their outreach and a fundraiser for their support.

Andra Day’s poignant words summarize it well: “I’ll rise like the day, I’ll rise up unafraid, all we need is hope, all we have is each other, I’ll rise up and I’ll do it a thousand times again.” My heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers who Rise Up and so graciously give of their time, talent and money. I encourage all of us to follow their example and to Rise Up once again and to be there for our friends in need.”

The 2017 Holiday Honor Cards are available now through January for a minimum donation of $5 per card online at HospHouse.org – and they will ship them to you or for you at no additional charge.

You may also purchase The Honor Card at Hospitality House (338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone) and local Ashe, Avery, Wilkes and Watauga county churches and businesses. Those include Bohemia Coffee & Gallery, Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian and Rose Mountain Butcher Shoppe in West Jefferson, HQ Salon in Jefferson, The Pet Prairie Dog Retreat in Sugar Grove, My Best Friend’s Barkery in Banner Elk, St. Bernadette Parish in Linville, Linville United Methodist Church, North Wilkesboro First Baptist Church and Brushy Mountain Smokehouse in North Wilkesboro, St. Paul’s Episcopal of Wilkesboro, The Original Mast General Store, Mast Annex, Rivercross Made in the USA, Church of the Holy Cross and Valle Crucis Conference Center in Valle Crucis, Mast General Store, Bridgeman Dental, Boone Urology, St. Luke’s Episcopal, Boone United Methodist, Boone Mennonite Brethren, St. Elizabeth of the Hill Country, Grace Lutheran and First Presbyterian in Boone and St. Mary of the Hills in Blowing Rock.

The “Rise Up” Honor Card video featuring Grammy nominated recording artist Andra Day can be viewed at HospHouse.org/honorcard.

For further information please contact Todd Carter at 828.264.1237 ext. 6 or todd@hosphouse.org. To learn more about Hospitality House, visit them online at HospHouse.org, follow them on Twitter or @HospHouseBoone or on Facebook @HospHouse

To learn more about artist William Mangum visit http://williammangum.com/ and for an in-depth history of The Honor Card go to http://thehonorcard.com

