10 Blowing Rock Students Selected to Compete in the State Science Fair

Published Friday, February 2, 2018 at 12:42 pm

After a strong showing at the regional science fair, several Blowing Rock students now have the chance to take their projects on to the state competition in March.

Two Blowing Rock teams were presented with specialty awards at the regional contest.

Iris Westerman and Hayleigh Nunes were presented with the first-place NOAA Purse of the Planet Award for projects related to the improvement of the natural environment.

Charlie Burgess and Sam Cooke were presented with a first-place Water Award for projects relating to water quality and conservation. Abbey Noble and Ayden Knight placed second and third in the category respectively.

With their awards in several categories, the following students are eligible to take their projects on to the state competition.

Biology: Sam Nixon, second-place.

Biology: Abbey Noble, third-place.

Chemistry: Collin Anderson and Grant Troyer, first-place.

Math: Micah Duvall, first-place.

Physics/Math: Iris Westerman and Hayleigh Nunes, first-place.

Physics/General: Thomas Lehman.

Comments

comments