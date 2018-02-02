Appalachian Roller Derby vs. Red Stick Roller Derby Season Opener, Feb. 24

Published Friday, February 2, 2018 at 12:32 pm

Appalachian Roller Derby vs. Red Stick Roller Derby

Youth Outreach Skating Rink, 498 Beaver Creek School Road West Jefferson, North Carolina

Saturday, February 24th

Doors open at 3 p.m.

Roller Derby Season Opener

After using their off season to recoup, regroup and innovate, Appalachian Roller Derby is back in action and ready to begin their season the way they ended their last season, with a win!

Appalachian Roller Derby left their last season ranking at a hard earned 126 out of 339 qualifying teams in the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association. This season, ARD is embarking on a new journey, playing harder teams and even hosting their own tournament.

Thanks to the direction of returning Coach Scott “CoolHandDuke” Herman and recent Bench Coach addition Ian “Sinbad” McCauley, these skaters are more than prepared for the perseverance, endurance, and heart they must give on and off the track to earn each and every victory they will receive this season! “Our drive this season is unreal,” says ARD’s President, Honey Boom Boom. “We’re all committed to moving up in the rankings, and it’s really paying off. We cannot wait to give our home crowd a great bout to watch against a rival!”

Join Appalachian Roller Derby in West Jefferson on Saturday, February 24th as they take on Red Stick Roller Derby! Hailing from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Red Stick Roller Derby is ranked 109, and ARD has lost to them twice in the past two years. This bout will be a nail biter. Take part in this event by supporting your local derby team and be there to watch them make history by conquering their first win of the season! A portion of the proceeds from the bout will support The Community Care Clinic in Boone, NC.

Catch the first game between the Appalachian Boone Shiners vs. Red Stick Capital Defenders at 4 p.m., then stick around for the Appalachian All Stars battle against Red Stick All Stars at 6 p.m!

Doors open to the public at 3 p.m.

Tickets: $10 in advance online or from skaters/$12 at the door

For more information, visit appalachianrollerderby.com



Comments

comments