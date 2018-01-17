The Winterfest 2018 Series: Everything That You Need to Know About the Polar Plunge, Jan. 27

Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 4:10 pm

Have you ever jumped into ice water? Have you ever seen someone else jump into ice water while wearing a costume? If the answer is no to either of those questions, then you will not want to miss Winterfest’s Polar Plunge! Participators will jump into the frigid water of Chetola Lake while raising money for local charities. The event will take place on Saturday Jan. 27 at Chetola Lake. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., and the plunge will beginning around 9:30 a.m.

For our friends who have not been to the Polar Plunge, Harrison Herbst of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce describes the event as, “ The Polar Plunge is for people who want to raise money, have fun, or be crazy. Participants will take a leap off of the dock on Chetola Lake into frigid water in order to raise money for local charities. A lot of participants dress in costume because there is an award ceremony, in which the golden plunger award is given to the plunger with the best costume. John Carter of WBTV Charlotte is the returning emcee. The Polar Plunge is a fun event that keeps spectators and participants smiling and laughing, even after jumping into the cold water!”

Some participants raise additional funds through sponsorship. It is up to the individual to raise additional funds. All participants are given the opportunity to pick which organization will benefit from the participators financial contribution.

Participants may sign-up in advance online or over the phone. Participants can also sign up the day of the event in-person.

Every year there are over 100 participants who plunge into the freezing waters of Chetola Lake. The first 75 people to sign up will receive a free gift. Register today to ensure that you are one of the first 75 participants!

To sign up online for the Polar Plunge, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/registration-to-plunge-at-blowing-rock-winterfests-polar-plunge-event-tickets-40113295948. To sign up for the event over the phone please call 877-295-7801 or 800-295-7851.

What else is happening at Chetola Resort?

From 10 a.m.- noon, Chetola Resort is hosting their Third Annual Polar Plunge Brunch for those who do not want to spectate outside. WBTV will broadcast a live feed in the Timberlake Restaurant of Chetola Resort to ensure that none of the excitement will be missed. Brunch will cost $22 for adults and $16 for kids (ages 12 and under). Reservations are required due to limited seating.

To make your reservation, call Timberlake Restaurant at 828-295-5505.

Chetola Resort will offer a Pre-plunge Bonfire Party on Friday Jan. 26 from 7 p.m.- 10 p.m. Libations and s’mores packets will be available for purchase at the cash bar. There will be a kid-friendly storytelling of “The Lost Plunger.” All are welcome to attend. There will also be a bond fire on Saturday Jan. 27 from 7 p.m.- 10 p.m.

For more about the upcoming events at Chetola Resort, please call 828-295-5500.

For more information, or to directly have your questions answered please email info@blowingrock.com.

