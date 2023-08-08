Yonahlossee Stables: Hoofbeats in the High Country

By Peter Morris

“There is something about the outside of a horse that is good for the inside of a man.” – Winston Churchill

Many counties within the Tar Heel State have been celebrated as the horse country for well over a century. The horse people of the High Country have owned, rode, showed, and enjoyed these four-legged friends for multiple generations. Horses are surely a contender for the title of “man’s best friend,” as animal-human connections like these are rarely seen outside of those formed with dogs and cats.

Why do we, this writer included, have this special relationship with horses? Primarily because they, like we, are social animals who seem to crave each other’s attention and enjoy being together…as in, “It’s fun!”

Yonahlossee Stables continues the tradition of a grand equestrian lineage in our town, which has, for generations, been one of the high country’s best places for horse riding and education. We look forward to creating a new generation of equestrians. Our mission now is to return the center to its place as the premier riding, training, boarding and instructional facility in the High Country. – Dennis Muse

In the outside main ring, a jumper practices. Photo by Peter Morris and Shirley Hollars.

But there’s more, notes Misty Kale, a dedicated equine aficionado.

“I am sure we can all agree that being around our horses makes us happier. But, it turns out, the relationship with your horse is not only good for your mental health, but also your physical health as well,” she shared. “Those of us that love horses would agree that they make our lives better and fuller, but did you know that spending time with horses can also enhance our brains? The bond between man and horse, and particularly the bond between women and horses, is a strong one. Have you ever met a little girl that didn’t love horses? Probably not! It seems to be a natural attraction to earn the respect of a horse! They don’t care what you look like, how clever you are, or how important your job is.”

Stables, both large and small, abound in the Blue Ridge Mountains, including Grandfather Stables, Broyhill Equestrian Preserve, Banner Elk Stables, and many others. One of the most storied of these equine habitats is Yonahlossee Stables, located between Boone and Blowing Rock on Pine Hill Road. Purchased in 2017 by Banner Elk horse people Dennis and Faye Muse, this large facility features 34 stalls in two barns for the boarding of horses, two massive indoor and outdoor rings with jumping structures, full-time personnel dedicated to the feeding and upkeep of the horses, and stalls and trails for all who board.

“Yonahlossee Stables continues the tradition of a grand equestrian lineage in our town, which has for generations been one of the High Country’s best places for horse riding and education. We look forward to creating a new generation of equestrians. Our mission now is to return the center to its place as the premier riding, training, boarding, and instructing facility in the High Country,” emphasized Dennis Muse.

Riders lined up in the outside ring. Photo by Peter Morris and Shirley Hollars.

“In their eyes shine stars of wisdom and courage to guide men to the heavens.” – Jodie Mitchell

“While previously living in Charlotte, our granddaughters showed an interest in riding, and the oldest one, Alaina, began taking lessons at six years old with her sister, Larisa, joining her two years later,” explained Faye Muse. “Dennis and I also had a home in Banner Elk, and we wanted to move up here and bring the family, but there were no stables at that time that gave lessons. Then we became aware that the Yonahlossee Stables was for sale,” she continued. “While considering the possibility of purchasing it, it came up for auction in the summer of 2017 – the year we moved here. As we wanted our granddaughters to be able to continue their riding, we made the decision to buy it and restore it back to a lesson and boarding barn for the public. By the time we decided to move to the High Country, they had been riding for six years and were actively attending horse shows in venues in North Carolina and in South Carolina towns, such as Tryon, Camden, and Aiken. Dennis and I had no background with horses prior to the girls’ taking lessons.”

Faye and Dennis Muse, owners of Yonahlossee Stables. Photo by Peter Morris and Shirley Hollars.

While new to the area as permanent residents, the couple did have long-time connections to Avery County.

“We bought a home here that was the home where my brother and his family lived from 1991 to 2002, until his passing. My family was from Avery County, so I had been coming up to the mountains my entire life, and I always knew I wanted to have a home here someday,” noted Muse. “My grandparents lived in Plumtree and were owners of the Tar Heel Mica Company that my great grandfather and his brother started in 1910. Avery County was always the one real true home to me.”

Victoria Teeple-Clark helps keep the horses healthy at the stables. Photo by Peter Morris and Shirley Hollars.

“When I am bestride him, I soar. I am a hawk; he trots the air; the earth sings when he touches it; the basest horn of his hoof is more musical than the pipes of Hermes.” – Shakespeare

The Muse family consists of children Brittany, Justin, and Jordan and grandchildren Alaina, Larisa, Marcus, KC, and Atlas – many of whom help at the stables when possible.

One of the most attractive aspects of Yonahlossee Stables is its association with Appalachian State University. “The ASU Equestrian team approached us in late summer of 2021 to see if we would be interested in providing horseback riding lessons for their students,” said Muse. “They previously had been going off the mountain for lessons and were looking to be closer to home. We had only been open for four years at that point, and they had been going off the mountain for many years. We now provide the lessons and a coach for them to be able to show at various colleges that compete; they require a certain amount of fundraising as a club, so they hold several shows at our barn annually, in addition to having held shows at the Blowing Rock Equestrian Preserve, now known as Broyhill Equestrian Preserve.”

Although the Yonahlossee Stables complex once served as an area for residents of the Yonahlossee development and tennis club who had horses, it is no longer connected with the entities.

“Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway.” – John Wayne

As to where the tongue-twisting name of Yonahlossee came from, it means “trail of the black bear” in the Cherokee language, although the name is used extensively throughout the High Country for various locations. The historic Yonahlossee Trail is now a part of US 221 and called The Little Parkway Scenic Byway; it’s also the name of a native North Carolina critter, the Yonahlossee salamander…among other distinctions.

A rider practices in the indoor ring. Photo by Peter Morris and Shirley Hollars. The indoor show ring is where riders learn to jump Peter Morris and Shirley Hollars.

A day at the Yonahlossee Stables proves its rightful value for those equine lovers amongst us. According to Muse, “The day starts with giving hay and water to the horses, then feeding, followed by stall cleaning. Other tasks such as bringing hay and shavings and unloading the dump truck occur as needed. Then the entire barn is cleaned and ready to greet customers. Lessons begin at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. and usually end by 6 p.m. Then, at noon, more hay is given to the horses and again at 3 p.m.,” she continued. “Around 3 p.m., stalls are cleaned again, then horses are given their afternoon feeding and more water. The barn is once again cleaned. Finally, there is a night check that occurs around 9 p.m. where more hay is given, and the horses are checked to make sure they are OK. Of course, aside from the daily chores, there is always something to be done…fences to be mended, pastures checked to make sure they’ll produce grass in the spring, fixing anything that has broken down and going to get feed, shavings, and the many items needed to run a barn. We currently have eight instructors and five employees that assist with these chores.”

“Horses change lives. They give our young people confidence and self-esteem. They provide peace and tranquility to troubled souls; they give us hope.” Toni Robinson

The main barn at Yonahlossee Stables. Photo by Peter Morris and Shirley Hollars.

Faye Muse credits others for the success of Yonahlossee Stables. “The community of Boone and the surrounding areas of the High Country built us, and I would credit our success to the many people who trusted us with their kids as we taught them of the joys of horseback riding.”

It almost goes without saying, but we will say it anyway, taking care of business at Yonahlossee Stables is a never ending job but one which is enthusiastically embraced by those for whom the horse, be it mare or stallion, is king!

Watching participants at the Yonahlossee Stables any Sunday afternoon is a feel-good experience for both riders and onlookers. While it may be obvious that the riders are exalting in their one-on-one experiences, the fun doesn’t stop here. Those not atop one of the Tennessee Walkers, Arabians, Quarter Horses or other breeds are wonderfully accepted (by most horses) who crave attention of the warm human variety…a big hug around their neck, scratches behind their ears, or a loving smack on their “kissy spot” above their lips. Also, a carrot or piece of apple offered atop a flat palm will, quite often, make one a friend for life.

A rider enjoys a warm day with their horse. Peter Morris and Shirley Hollars.

With horses being a dominant attraction around the High Country, it should be noted that numerous riding trails abound around the Blue Ridge Parkway’s Cone Manor House in Blowing Rock and, for those who’d rather look than ride, there’s always the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show, currently celebrating 101 years. For 2023, this most prestigious event will take place in segments on June 8-11, July 25-30, and August 2-6 at the L.M. Tate Showgrounds at the Broyhill Equestrian Preserve. Here hunters and jumpers and saddlebred horses will vie for top honors in the nation’s oldest continuously running horse show.

For more information on the Yonahlossee Stables, which is open daily and closes at 6 p.m., contact 828-963-4223.

