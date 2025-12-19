WinterFest Schedule Announced 

Provided by: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for the 28th Annual WinterFest, presented by Hendrick Automotive, taking place January 22–25, 2026.

WinterFest is a four-day celebration filled with food, fun, and unforgettable experiences—transforming Blowing Rock into a sparkling winter wonderland.

Event Highlights

WinterFeast (Jan 22) – A culinary kickoff featuring local restaurants at Timberlake’s Restaurant.

Artisan Ice Stroll (Jan 23) – Downtown Blowing Rock comes alive with intricate, hand-carved ice sculptures.

Polar Bear Plunge (Jan 24) – Brave the icy waters of Chetola Lake—or cheer on the courageous plungers.

Rotary Chilly Chili Challenge (Jan 24) – Sample chili crafted by local restaurants and vote for your favorite.

Hot Chocolate & Hayrides (Jan 24) – Sip cocoa and enjoy a scenic hayride through Blowing Rock.

Beer Garden (Jan 24) – Sample NC craft brews, wines, and ciders at The Speckled Trout.

Rotary Wine Tasting & Auction (Jan 24) – Enjoy fine wines and bid on unique items at BRAHM.

WinterPaws Dog Show (Jan 25) – Adorable pups strut their stuff in winter-themed costumes.

Plus, thousands of twinkling lights make Blowing Rock the must-visit winter hotspot! For tickets and full event details, visit blowingrockwinterfest.com.