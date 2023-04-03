What a whopper! Mundy lands 24 incher for 2023 Blowing Rock Trout Derby

Blowing Rock Trout Derby is an annual family affair, now in its 43rd year. This group of fishermen and fisherkids is at Broyhill Lake. Photo by David Rogers

By David Rogers

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — The newest attraction at Tweetsie Railroad may well be the nearby Middle Fork South Fork of the New River — because that is where Dalton Mundy reeled in a whopper: a 24-inch Brown trout.

And this is not a whopper that got away tale because young Mr. Mundy registered the fish at Blowing Rock Trout Derby headquarters on April 1. He was a double winner for the 43rd annual Trout Derby event: [1] largest fish caught in the boys “harvest” division and [2] the largest by species (Brown), earning a custom made Trout Derby trophy, a bunch of fishing gear, and $100 cash.

