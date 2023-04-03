What a whopper! Mundy lands 24 incher for 2023 Blowing Rock Trout Derby

By David Rogers
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — The newest attraction at Tweetsie Railroad may well be the nearby Middle Fork South Fork of the New River — because that is where Dalton Mundy reeled in a whopper: a 24-inch Brown trout.
And this is not a whopper that got away tale because young Mr. Mundy registered the fish at Blowing Rock Trout Derby headquarters on April 1. He was a double winner for the 43rd annual Trout Derby event: [1] largest fish caught in the boys “harvest” division and [2] the largest by species (Brown), earning a custom made Trout Derby trophy, a bunch of fishing gear, and $100 cash.READ STORY HERE
You must be logged in to post a comment.