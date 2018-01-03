Watauga County School Systems will Have a Two-Hour Delay the Week of Jan. 3- Jan. 5

Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 1:22 pm

Watauga County Schools are back and ready for a great year! This week is unlike most weeks. Due to extremely low temperatures, along with subzero wind chills, Watauga Country Schools will operate on two hour delay for students and staff from Jan. 3- Jan. 5.

Bus routes will be limited during this time. Each day will have different weather conditions, so routes will extend if road and weather conditions permit.

The Watauga county School System urges parents to, “take extra caution when preparing for the outside.” Wearing warm layers are encouraged.

Appalachian State University’s Spring term will begin on Jan. 16. Students, if the weather continues to have a similar pattern, we advise you to check your email often for weather announcements and condition reports from the University.

Stay warm outside! Best of luck to all students this academic year.

