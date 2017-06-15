Watauga Amateur Radio Club Invites Public to Field Day 2017 June 24-25 in Blowing Rock

Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 11:24 am

By Bailey Faulkner

The Watauga Amateur Radio Club invites the public to join in for the American Radio Relay League’s Field Day 2017 on June 24 and 25. Participants will connect with other stations for the nationwide event that simulates a response to a local or national emergency.

The practice exercise will consist of trained radio operators using shortwave and VHF radios to communicate from temporary sites in the United States and other countries around the world. The Watauga Amateur Radio Club, an affiliate of the American Radio Relay League, will set up its site at Blowing Rock Fire Station #2 for the beginning of the event at 2 p.m. on June 24. The site will remain open until Field Day’s conclusion at 2 p.m. the following day.

Field Day offers those interested in amateur radio a perfect opportunity to operate a Get on the Air (GOTA) station with guidance from a licensed station control operator. For information on course enrollment, visit wataugahamradio.net. or arrl.com.

You can learn more about the Watauga Amateur Radio Club by visiting the group’s website. The club meets on the first Monday of each month. The group’s next meeting is scheduled for July 3 at the Lois Harrill Senior Center located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector Suite A in Boone.

The club will also hold technician classes from 2 – 5 p.m. on July 15-16 and July 22-23 on ASU’s campus. A license exam will take place a few days after the conclusion of the class. For more information, click here.

Field Day will take place from 2 p.m. on June 24 to 2 p.m. June 25. Blowing Rock Fire Station #2 is located at 6165 U.S. Hwy 221 S.

