WAMY Community Action Hosts Exclusive Murder Mystery Night Fundraiser at The Embers Hotel in Blowing Rock

Provided by: WAMY Community Action

BLOWING ROCK, NC – WAMY Community Action, in partnership with The Embers Hotel and the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM), is proud to announce a one-of-a-kind fundraising event, “Double WAMY-A Blowing Rock Murder Mystery Night.” This unique evening of suspense and community support will take place on Sunday, March 15th, beginning at 5:30 PM.

This special event offers an immersive experience featuring some of our community’s finest stars. Guests will be tasked to solve a thrilling crime while supporting the vital work of WAMY Community Action. The evening is a fundraiser, and a portion of each ticket purchase is tax-deductible, with proceeds directly benefiting WAMY’s mission of helping people and changing lives in the High Country.

Tickets are extremely limited, with only 36 available, ensuring an exclusive and intimate experience for all attendees. Each ticket, priced at $1,500 per room based on double occupancy, provides an all-inclusive package. This includes overnight accommodations for two at the luxurious Embers Hotel, a champagne cocktail reception and an intriguing scavenger hunt at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum. The package also features a gourmet dinner with wine pairings, an open bar throughout the evening, and breakfast the following morning.

As an added value, each person in attendance will also receive a complimentary ticket to WAMY Community Action’s annual Denim & Diamonds Gala in 2026, extending their support for the organization into the future. This event promises an unforgettable night of entertainment, elegance, and philanthropy.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets or learning more about this exclusive event is encouraged to contact Allison Jennings, Director of Philanthropy. 828-264-2421 ext. 107 or allison@wamycommunityaction.org

Tickets may also be purchased at: https://wamycommunityaction.org/checkout