Tweetsie Railroad Makes Spirits Bright at Tweetsie Christmas

Blowing Rock, N.C. (November 1, 2022) – The holidays are fast approaching, and there’s no better way to get into the spirit than an evening with the family enjoying the wonders of Tweetsie Christmas. Beginning November 25th and running on selected nights through December 30th, the park opens at 5:30 PM each evening.

“Nestled in our own corner of the picturesque Blue Ridge Mountains, this special holiday event is both is a magical experience for all ages,” said Cathy Robbins of Tweetsie Railroad. “Tweetsie Christmas is a great place to spend the most wonderful time of the year. We see so many families come together here each season for a very special holiday gathering.”

Tweetsie Christmas offers holiday activities the whole family will love, including a 20-minute nighttime train ride in an open-air car behind one of the parks historic steam locomotiveson a three-mile route lined with over 1 million Christmas lights, a heartwarming, toe tapping, live Christmas variety show, kid friendly amusement rides, meetings with Santa in his Gingerbread House filled with candied furnishings, and roasting s’mores over an outdoor fire.

“There are tunnels of lights and a 40-foot LED interactive Christmas tree,” Robbins added. “Guests should remember to dress warm. The train cars are covered, but have open windows for unobstructed viewing of the magnificent light displays.”

Grown-ups can even download the Dear Santa letter template for children to fill out ahead of time and leave in Santa’s mailbox when they meet him at his Gingerbread House.

To ensure guests can make the most out of their Tweetsie Christmas experience, advance tickets are required for a designated night with a scheduled train ride time. A limited number of guests will be admitted each evening, so visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets well beforehand to avoid missing out on this unique holiday experience. Single-night tickets for Tweetsie Christmas are $52 for adults (age 13+) and $35 for children age 3 to 12 (children 2 and under are free) For more information on upcoming events and tickets visit Tweetsie.com.

About Tweetsie Railroad

Tweetsie Railroad, North Carolina’s first theme park, has been creating memories and offering family-friendly Wild West adventure since 1957. The park is located on US 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock in the cool, scenic Blue Ridge Mountains. Visitors to Tweetsie Railroad enjoy a variety of interactive experiences including an unforgettable and exciting three-mile trip into the Old West on a train pulled by historic narrow-gauge steam locomotives. Other attractions include live shows, classic amusement rides, the Deer Park Zoo, gem mining, and more. For more information about Tweetsie Railroad, visit Tweetsie.com or call 800-526-5740.

