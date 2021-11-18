Town of Blowing Rock Lifts Mask Mandate After 3-2 Town Council Vote

On Tuesday night, the Blowing Rock Town Council voted 3-2 to lift the current State of Emergency, ending the town-wide mask mandate.

The decision was made in part due to the fact that the Watauga County positivity rate has remained below 5% for over two weeks.

The 3-2 vote included the option to reconvene and discuss if the Watauga County positivity rate rises above 5% for at least 7 consecutive days. The Council was split and Mayor Sellers cast the deciding vote.

The cancellation of the current SOE and mask mandate still allows for businesses to make the decision to require masks in their business if they choose to do so. The Town will support any business that chooses to require masks of customers and employees.

You can watch a video of the meeting on the Town Website at https://www.townofblowingrocknc.gov/residents/meetings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

