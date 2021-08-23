Town of Blowing Rock Holding Emergency Meeting on Tuesday to Consider Additional COVID-19 Restrictions

The Town of Blowing Rock Town Council will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 beginning at 5:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting will be to gather an update on COVID in the Town and the County and possibly discuss further restrictions within the Town.

The public may attend or access this meeting by video by accessing the Town’s YouTube Channel, no active participation during the meeting will be allowed.

Access the meeting via this link: http://www.townofblowingrocknc.gov/meetings

