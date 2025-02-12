Town Council Retreat, Green Hill Communications Pole and Blowing Rock Academy. A Conversation with Blowing Rock Town Manager, Shane Fox

Written by: Sam Garrett

TThe Blowing Rock Town Council retreat took place January 29-31, 2025. High Country Press sat down with Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox to hear his perspective on the retreat along with updates on a variety of other topics.

This year’s Town Council retreat was similar to other retreats in recent years – a lot of sitting and listening to presentations about needs in Blowing Rock with recommendations from staff about how to address those needs and what they may cost. According to Fox, this retreat was particularly productive in that the Council was able to separate the long list of needs and challenges into two clear focus areas.

“The Town Council was able to separate needs into a list of acute needs and a list of long term needs,” said Fox.

Some of the items on the acute list include sidewalk repairs, street paving needs, and much needed updates to Main Street crosswalks and flat work. The list of long term needs included the issues of sidewalk expansion, paving needs, updates to the park system, water line replacements and sewer expansion. Currently, the town is preparing a strategy to fund the proposed long-term projects.

“We are working on a comprehensive plan to address many infrastructure projects that may be a part of a bond issuance in the late part of 2026,” said Fox.

We asked Fox about the proposed 17-foot extension of the communications pole on Green Hill.

“We are still working on the due diligence regarding the proposed extension of the pole,” said Fox. “We are exploring all options to provide emergency services the ability to communicate throughout Blowing Rock.”

Next month marks Blowing Rock Academy’s one-year anniversary. According to Fox, it has been very successful.

“We opened the doors with seven children in the program and now we have 12,” said Fox. “The ability to have childcare has been a critical part of recruitment and retention.”

When asked about the cost of the center versus simply providing financial relief for those with young children, Fox explained the value.

“It is not just about the financial cost of childcare,” said Fox. “We have had two-income professionals from around the High Country with small children call and ask for a job in Blowing Rock [because] even though they can afford childcare, they cannot find room for their child.”

In its first year, Blowing Rock Academy has been viewed as an example around the state for how municipalities can recruit and retain employees.

“A number of town managers, mayors and state representatives have visited Blowing Rock Academy and are looking at similar models for their communities,” said Fox.

More elected officials are planning to visit Blowing Rock in the next month to learn more about Blowing Rock Academy.

