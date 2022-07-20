Tickets on sale for The Denim Ball slated for September 15 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is hosting The Denim Ball on Thursday, Sept. 15, in front of Flat Top Manor.

Event to raise funds for historical estate on Blue Ridge Parkway

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will host The Denim Ball at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, in front of Flat Top Manor at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Blowing Rock.

The celebration will mark the completion of exterior repairs to the historical manor built by Moses and Bertha Cone in the early 1900s, and raise funds for additional rehabilitation projects at the 3,500-acre park. A textile magnate who brought denim production to the Southeast, Moses was dubbed The Denim King.

The evening will feature dinner, drinks, a silent auction, and live music by Soul Benefactor. Guests are invited to wear denim attire. Tickets are $200 each. Table reservations for six guests and 12 guests are also available. For tickets, visit BRPFoundation.org/denimball.

Guests enjoy dinner with a view of the Cone estate during The Denim Ball in 2019

The Foundation is marking its 25th anniversary this year. Since its inception, the nonprofit has worked with donors and the National Park Service to invest in the preservation of Moses H. Cone Memorial Park, including successfully nominating the estate for the National Register of Historic Places. Past funding supported the construction of restrooms at Bass Lake, trail repairs, educational programs, and more. The premier sponsor of the Foundation’s 25th anniversary celebrations is First Citizens Bank. The Denim Ball is sponsored by The Rosemyr Corporation and Modern Automotive of Boone.

Stella Thomas, Susan Thomas, and Susannah Thomas enjoy The Denim Ball at Flat Top Manor in 2019.

