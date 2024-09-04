This Week at Edgewood Cottage… Lucas Hundley, Woodworking, and Crystal Hurt, Watercolor/Shadowbox Art

Lucas Hundley, woodworking, and Crystal Hurt, watercolor/shadowbox art, will close Edgewood Cottage’s 2024 Artist in Residence Program this summer. Come enjoy their work from September 2 – September 8, 10-5 p.m. daily, with a free artist reception on Thursday, September 5 from 5-7 p.m.

Function, beauty, feeling and fun drive Lucas Hundley’s work. Lucas’s hope is that the energy he invests in every woodworking piece flows to the users and enriches their lives. Whether his creations are functional or decorative, the wood he uses is sourced responsibly from local woodlands. Every twist, curl, knot, bug hole, shake ring or rotten spot speaks to the life of the tree and the environment in which it grew. And did I mention his work is beautiful?

Lucas Huntley, Woodworking

Crystal Hurt fills/paints her “shadowboxes” and other paintings with small commonplace living things, particularly those provided by an incredibly diverse Blue Ridge Mountains environment. She believes collected objects can hold personal meaning and when they’re gathered into a display can communicate a sense of worth. One of Crystal’s favorite things about Blowing Rock is the fact that there are so many opportunities for artists to get involved and for visitors to enjoy the arts here. Crystal’s favorite piece she’s showing this season is a watercolor painting of her Yamaha guitar’s headstock. Come see if you can spot the inside joke buried within.

“My Yamaha Guitar” by Crystal Hurt



Come help us close our season by visiting these fine artists at Edgewood Cottage from September 2 – 8, 10 to 5 p.m. daily, with that free artist reception on Thursday, September 5, 5-7 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

