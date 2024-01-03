The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock Announces 2024 Elected Officers and Welcomes Shane Fox to the Board of Directors

BLOWING ROCK — The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock is pleased to announce the elected officers for 2024, bringing together a dynamic team of community leaders dedicated to advancing the Foundation’s mission. The elected officers and new addition to the Board of Directors were confirmed at the recent quarterly meeting held on December 7.

Cathy Robbins, a long-time advocate for community development and philanthropy, will continue as the President of The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock. With a wealth of experience in leadership roles and a deep commitment to the betterment of the community, Cathy will continue to lead with a strategic vision and passion for progress in The Village Foundation.

The Board has also appointed Logan Rowell and Lee Price as Vice President and Vice President – Marketing, respectively. Logan and Lee are both active members in the community with young families, and bring additional insights and perspectives to the mission of The Village Foundation.

Charles Hardin, a respected member of the community with a history of successful stewardship, maintains his role as the Secretary/Treasurer of The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock. Charles will bring his keen non-profit financial acumen to ensure the foundation’s fiscal responsibility and direction.

The Village Foundation is also pleased to welcome Shane Fox as a new addition to the Board of Directors. Shane previously served for several years as the Town Manager for the Town of Blowing Rock and brings a wealth of experience as The Village Foundation continues to partner with local government. His diverse background and commitment to community service make him a valuable asset to the leadership team.

The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock expresses gratitude to outgoing board member Sam Glover for his dedication and hard work.

About the Village Foundation of Blowing Rock:

The mission of The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock is to promote, implement and support business education, solicitation and retention, and economic development in Blowing Rock. Through our efforts, we hope to improve the standard of living in, and economic vitality of

Blowing Rock, while fostering orderly, economic growth and development and generally lessening the burdens on local government.

Established in 2012, The Village Foundation has achieved a long and illustrious history of identifying and pursuing projects that enhance the quality of life and economic resiliency of Blowing Rock. Throughout our history, dozens of motivated citizens have graciously volunteered their various resources to see the goals of the organization come to fruition, while continuously envisioning an even better future for our village.

