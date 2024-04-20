By Dolores Smith

It happened one night, not long after Thanksgiving, and around the same time as the town of Blowing Rock lit itself up in holiday lights . . .all white holiday lights, as Blowing Rock will do.

And then, one night, there it was. There she stood, a lonely little Fir tree, totally at home, all by herself, standing proudly at the edge of the John’s River gorge along Highway 321 southbound. Suddenly this little fir was sparkling with celebratory, holiday lights. But this charming little tree wasn’t lit in white lights, as was the rest of Hwy 321, as well as most of the town of Blowing Rock. This lonely, lovely little Fir was lit up in multi-colored lights; a holiday tree version of “Joseph’s Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”. And in a winter of (beautiful and wonderous) crisp, white lights suddenly we had sprouted holiday color along 321. And as of this writing our pretty little Fir is still standing, and still lit in Jospeh’s amazing technicolor.

But who cared enough, or was interested enough to dress up this lonely little tree in it’s very own multicolored lights, ensuring that it would stand out against a sea of white? Or ensuring that the only fir standing along the stretch of Hwy 321 between Sunset Drive and Green Hill Road was even lighted, at all?

High Country Press has conducted an investigation into the mystery of the little tree. And, we are pleased to announce that . . . we’ve got nothing, folks!

Blowing Rock Town management were at a loss to explain who may have dressed the lonely little tree, although interim town manager Kevin Rothrock did inform HCP of a similar scenario involving a fir tree that was also mysteriously lit up along Hwy 421 near Wilksboro every holiday season for approximately 20 years.

So, who is behind this lovely little tree? The multicolored lights are solar powered. Whoever is responsible for lighting the lone, little fir cared that her lights would remain lit, and self sustaining, which Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers believes adds to our town’s special charm. “It’s so uniquely Blowing Rock that one of our residents cared enough to light the tree and also to ensure that it wouldn’t require constant maintenance. And it brings a smile to my face every night that I happen to drive by and see those lights on that little tree with our beautiful gorge as the backdrop.”

And, hopefully, the mystery of the little tree will continue to bring smiles to the faces of residents and visitors, alike, for as long as our mountain sun shines.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

