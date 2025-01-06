First in a Series – The History of Springhaven Inn, Blowing Rock, NC: A Summary



Written by Dr. Dan Morrill and Catherine Perry

This is the first in a series of articles covering the long, rich history of the Springhaven Inn, which was built in 1888 in Blowing Rock, NC, located on S. Main Street. You will find, as you read these articles, that this property has historic significance to the town of Blowing Rock.

The Springhaven Inn is for sale. A group of town residents, the Blowing Rock Historical Society, BRAHM, and Preserve Mecklenburg, Inc. (PMI) are engaged to save the structure. There are only a few properties left in the downtown area that are as old as Springhaven Inn. We are actively looking for a buyer/s for the property willing to keep the outside structure of the historic inn. Otherwise, it is in jeopardy of being torn down. But, first, let’s take a precursory look into its history.

From the time it was built in 1888, Springhaven Inn has been home to a collection of people who, with diverse talents and professions, were prominent and visible in the community, if not leaders. Dr. Reverend Jethro Rumble and his wife built the house, called it the “Rumple Cottage,” and also started the Rumple Presbyterian Church. Their lives and the lives of their daughter Linda Vardell’s family were pillars in the community. One of their sons, Charles Gildersleeve Vardell, was taught the piano by his mother and became a renowned composer whose music was played at the Philadelphia Philharmonic Symphony.

Music and the arts have been a common theme in the history of the property. Throughout the years, the Springhaven Inn was home to musicians, writers, and artists. This was not planned–it happened organically. As Dr. Morrill found in his research, you would be hard-pressed to find another property that has drawn the number of talented artists that Springhaven Inn has. From Margaret Mitchell spending time in the summer of 1938 to fresco painter Ben Long and sculptor Alex Hallmark living in the house during the 1970s to the current owner whose career was teaching music at East Carolina University, this property has drawn people who have the arts central to their lives. If only the walls could talk, the stories they could tell!

Margaret Mitchell at the Springhaven Inn, Blowing Rock, NC,

Circa 1938

After the property became an inn for the first time in 1928 and then again in 1979, many people have stayed here. People from all walks of life have taken a respite from the summer’s heat in the flatlands and enjoyed the snow and cold-weather sports during the winter, this house has provided comfort and calm to many.

Several options are being discussed for repurposing the Springhaven Inn. But, the most important thing is to preserve it and protect it from being demolished. Keeping historic sites is important in recognizing cultural heritage and passing it down to future generations. The Springhaven Inn represents the architectural style and historical heritage of our community. By allowing it to survive–even with another purpose creating a new chapter for the structure–we can connect with the past and learn from our history.

The articles that follow in this series will provide more details about each owner and the history of the Springhaven Inn. If the property is demolished, this physical evidence of the history at the very core of Blowing Rock will be gone forever. We think it is worthy of being saved. If you would like to learn more about how you can be involved in the effort to save this property, contact Tommy Lee at either 704-737-5609 or tommy@appiantextiles.com.

