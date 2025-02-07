The Green Park Inn, the Grand Old Lady, and Her Favorite Musicians, Bow Out, With Hopes for Their Return 

Long time General Manager Lorry Mulhern and Owner Steve Irace reminisce over pictures taken of them during their ribbon cutting ceremony in the spring of 2011 after they had reopened the refurbished Green Park in the fall of 2010. Photos by Randy Johnson

By Randy Johnson

A few weeks ago, as Blowing Rock’s 27th WinterFest event came to a snowy and successful close, the Green Park Inn closed with it.

The historic, 130-plus year old, rambling, classic hotel ended its most recent 15-year run as Blowing Rock’s landmark lodging establishment under the ownership of Long Islanders Steve Irace and his late brother Gene.

Current Green Park owner Steve Irace raises a glass to the final night of the long running weekends of music hosted by Charlie Ellis.

With his Saturday night performance at the hotel, Charlie Ellis also ended his decade-and-a-half-long weekend gig entertaining hotel guests, most recently with guitarists Don Miller and Dave Braun.

Besides Ellis and owner Steve Irace, the weekend wound down with general manager Lorry Mulhern in her usual spot anchoring customer service and celebrating the hotel’s popular weekend tradition of bringing Ellis to the many local fans of his classic local club, the Jazz Parlour.

Many locals were heard hoping that Ellis and his bandmates would find a new venue to continue the light jazz tradition that has made Ellis’s music so popular over the years. “I can’t wait to hear Charlie play again very soon,” Mulhern confessed.

Ellis was gratified with those sentiments and said, “We would certainly be open to take a look at other performance opportunities. Happy to explore that!” Find his contact number is at the end of this article.

Mulhern’s “not sure what’s next,” but she expects that there will be “a number of months of wrap up duties” to perform as the Green Park closes its doors. She expects to have a role for a time with current employer Steve Irace, who owns and operates a few historic lodging properties in Florida.

Reflecting on her time at the Green Park, Mulhern says, “most memorable for me, were the guests. Welcoming them, getting to know them, some quite well, over the years, and especially, helping them enjoy the High Country. It’s been a rewarding experience.”

The hotel’s future includes a redevelopment process moving through the approval process that will include removal of the inn’s newest wings to make way for additional cottages and other accommodations.

But the historic core of the hotel from 1891 is expected to be restored and preserved as a smaller, more economically sustainable, but hopefully no less historic lodging landmark.

Lorry Mulhern and Steve Irace shared lots of hugs during their final night at Green Park Inn as the “Grande Dame” closed its doors under their guidance.

Many in the community hope what re-emerges will be a boutique hotel that continues to reign as the the last remaining Grand Manor hotel in Western North Carolina.

Mulhern feels certain The Green Park will re emerge as “the Grand Dame, Part 2” following John Winkler and his partner’s (Bill Warden and Will Miller) restoration and renovation efforts and notes, “It’s been an honor to have stewarded her through to the point where someone else can take her to the next level. John and his group are committed to ensuring that the history of the Grand Dame of the High Country will long live on . . .of that I feel certain”

There is still uncertainty about what will be learned about the condition of the old building when the project gets underway, but if plans go as hoped, Steve Irace and Mulhern will be able to take satisfaction in helping the hotel find a new future.

Ellis marvels at the Green Park’s staying power. When “a public meeting was held to review the plans for the Green Park’s redevelopment,” he says, “they were expecting 20 people—and 130 showed up!”

Here’s hoping the old hotel is about to make a comeback, and we also have years of new musical sets from Blowing Rock’s piano man, wherever he and his bandmates land. To contact Charlie Ellis, call 828-295-3931.

Charlie Ellis

The last evening enjoying the entertaining Ellis by many of his fans and supporters.

Green Park Inn Lorry Mulhern takes in the final night.

