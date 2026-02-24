The Blowing Rock Historical Society And the Town of Blowing Rock Invites You to a Celebration of  Blowing Rock’s 137th Birthday!

The Blowing Rock Historical Society and the Town of Blowing Rock are pleased to have Mr. Randell Jones as our speaker for the event, an award-winning writer on the pioneer era and the Revolutionary War in the South, and especially on North Carolina history. Randell Jones will be speaking on Daniel Boone, his travels, and his adventures, as he heroically began the first westward movement by marking a trail into the wilds of Kentucky in 1775, 250 years ago. The presentation promises to be both entertaining and educational!

When: March 11, 2026

Time: 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: American Legion, 333 Wallingford Street

Light refreshments will be served.