Thanksgiving at Chetola Resort: Festival of Lights November 24 and November 25, Fun for All

Chetola Resort is known for being a holiday destination in the High Country. On November 24-25, join us for our Thanksgiving Weekend Events. Our events range from horse and carriage rides to visiting with Santa to cookie decorating to our lights festival and so much more. Happy holidays!
By High Country Host
Thanksgiving Weekend Events
Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25, 2017
Horse and Carriage Rides around Chetola Lake
5:30 to 9:30pm – Sign up on Timbers Patio*
Rides begin in front of Timberlake’s Restaurant and travel around Chetola Lake to the Gate House and back. Cash or credit card
Adults: $18
Children 3-12: $11
Children 2 and younger: Free
*No pre-reservations will be taken; sign-up for each night’s rides begins at 5pm on the Timbers Patio on each respective day
Santa visits Chetola!
5:30 to 9:30pm – Evergreen Room
Free!
Rumor has it that Santa’s path puts him right over Chetola on Friday and Saturday nights. Stop by and don’t forget to tell the kids to bring their wish list!
Professional photos by ASP Image Studio available for purchase for Horse and Carriage Rides and Visits with Santa: $20 for one 4″x6″ print and a digital copy
Cookie Decorating
5:30pm to 7:30pm – Evergreen Room
Free!
Bring the kids by for free cookie decorating. You provide the cookie decorators, we provide the cookies, frosting, sprinkles and other goodies used to create a yummy masterpiece!
Bob Timberlake Book Signing (Friday)
5pm until… – Timberlake’s Restaurant Lobby
Signed and personalized copies of “Bob Timberlake’s Letter to Home”
Books available for purchase: $59.95
Chetola’s Festival of Lights
Thousands of holiday illuminations light up Chetola beginning at dusk on Friday, Nov. 17 and running through the end of Blowing Rock Winterfest, January 26-28, 2018. As you drive around Chetola Lake view glittering ice skaters, a Nativity scene, a colorful train, Rudolph’s “Holiday Catch” and much more.
Timberlake’s Restaurant will be offering its regular dinner menu during the events on Friday and Saturday from 5-10pm. Call 828-295-5505 for dinner reservations.