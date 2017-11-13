Thanksgiving at Chetola Resort: Festival of Lights November 24 and November 25, Fun for All

Horse and Carriage Rides around Chetola Lake

5:30 to 9:30pm – Sign up on Timbers Patio*

Rides begin in front of Timberlake’s Restaurant and travel around Chetola Lake to the Gate House and back. Cash or credit card

Adults: $18

Children 3-12: $11

Children 2 and younger: Free

*No pre-reservations will be taken; sign-up for each night’s rides begins at 5pm on the Timbers Patio on each respective day

Santa visits Chetola!

5:30 to 9:30pm – Evergreen Room

Free!

Rumor has it that Santa’s path puts him right over Chetola on Friday and Saturday nights. Stop by and don’t forget to tell the kids to bring their wish list!

Professional photos by ASP Image Studio available for purchase for Horse and Carriage Rides and Visits with Santa: $20 for one 4″x6″ print and a digital copy

Cookie Decorating

5:30pm to 7:30pm – Evergreen Room

Free!

Bring the kids by for free cookie decorating. You provide the cookie decorators, we provide the cookies, frosting, sprinkles and other goodies used to create a yummy masterpiece!

Bob Timberlake Book Signing (Friday)

5pm until… – Timberlake’s Restaurant Lobby

Signed and personalized copies of “Bob Timberlake’s Letter to Home”

Books available for purchase: $59.95

Chetola’s Festival of Lights

Thousands of holiday illuminations light up Chetola beginning at dusk on Friday, Nov. 17 and running through the end of Blowing Rock Winterfest, January 26-28, 2018. As you drive around Chetola Lake view glittering ice skaters, a Nativity scene, a colorful train, Rudolph’s “Holiday Catch” and much more.

Timberlake’s Restaurant will be offering its regular dinner menu during the events on Friday and Saturday from 5-10pm. Call 828-295-5505 for dinner reservations.