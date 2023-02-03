Sunset and Vine: Sharon Crisman celebrates 10 years of business in 2023

Sharon Crisman, a marketing professional, purchased Christopher’s Wine and

Cheese in 2013. She said she didn’t know anything about wine at the time, but has enjoyed

learning the industry, developing her own taste for wine, and forming friendships with customers

over the years. She renamed the shop to Sunset & Vine in 2017, moved to a new building and

expanded the business. Photo by Jan Todd

By Jan Todd

A customer walked into Sunset and Vine wine shop in Blowing Rock. One of the shop’s

associates, Amy Lea, asked if she could help the customer.

“My book club meets tonight. We read ‘The Paris Library,’ so I want to take a bottle of French

wine. Something under $20,” the customer replied.

“Red or white?” Lea asked.

“Let’s go with red,” the customer answered.

Lea led her over to a rack and pulled out a bottle of Domaine de la Cotes du Rhone. “This is one

of my favorites,” Lea told the customer. She added, “French wines can be confusing to buy,

because the label indicates the region, instead of the type of grape. This one is a blend, with

mostly Grenache and Syrah.”

Lea then walked the customer over to a framed map of France, one of several posters on display,

depicting major wine regions. She pointed out the area along the Rhone River, from central

France heading toward the Mediterranean Sea. “This is where the grapes were grown for the

wine,” she said.

Sharon Crisman, owner of Sunset and Vine, said Lea’s sales method perfectly represented her

vision for her business.

The customer purchased the bottle and left, satisfied.

Sharon Chrisman, owner of Sunset & Vine in Blowing Rock, discusses a purchase with a customer. Photo by Jan Todd

“I want the shop to be comfortable, easy going and not stuffy,” Crisman explained. “Before I

came into the wine world, I was intimidated to buy wine from a wine shop. I’m just a regular

person with regular tastes, and I know most people are like that. They just want to share a bottle

with friends and have fun — with a wine that tastes good and isn’t terribly expensive.”

It is important to Crisman that her customers feel wine in the shop is accessible. “We want the

shop to be a place people can come in, experiment with new wines and enjoy themselves without

worrying about what to say or about using the right wine vocabulary,” she said.

While Sunset and Vine does stock many fine wines for aficionados, the majority of sales are

bottles priced under $25.

Since moving to its current location in 2017, Sunset & Vine has a spacious inventory

area for wine and gifts, plus room for customers to relax and enjoy one another’s company along

with a glass of wine. Photo by Jan Todd

“We try to find bottles that are very tasty for the price,” Crisman said.

“We offer wine by the glass and flights for tasting so people can try new selections. We change

the tasting menu every few days, and most of the wines offered are priced under $20 for a

bottle.”

On a busy weekend, it is common to find Sunset and Vine filled to the brim with customers,

seated at tables, lounging on the leather couches and relaxing on the wide front porch, all

chatting over a glass of grape.

Sunset & Vine in Blowing Rock is known for its welcoming atmosphere.

Customers are invited in to sample wine by the glass, flight or bottle, and relax in the shop on the

comfy couches, bistro tables or porch. Photo by Jan Todd

“This is a place where people meet each other. They come in for a tasting and strike up a

conversation, or come in for a seminar or event. I’ve watched friendships form and grow, which

has been really special,” Crisman shared.

Crisman came to Blowing Rock ten years ago, when she moved to the area from eastern North

Carolina to be close to her family in Hickory. She grew up in a “little place called Cat Square,”

she said, “where they have a great Christmas parade.” She earned a marketing degree from

Western Carolina University, and an MBA from East Carolina University.

She began her career with Hearst Corporation in Charlotte, then moved to Greenville where she

continued working in marketing for about 15 years. When she decided to relocate to the High

Country, Crisman said she was looking for a position in marketing and saw Christopher’s Wine

& Cheese shop was for sale in Blowing Rock.

“I drank wine, but I can’t say I had a love or interest for it,” Crisman said. “I’d go to the grocery

store and buy an inexpensive Pinot Grigio or Chardonnay. If it was $10, that would be too much

for me.”

Still, the thought of buying the wine shop intrigued her. “I thought I could either do what I’d

always done and work in a traditional marketing job — or I could stick my neck out and try

something new. I figured I could handle the business and marketing side, and just learn about

wine,” she shared.

A display of rose wine at Sunset & Vine beckons customers to browse and

learn about the different selections. Rose has grown in popularity in recent years, said Sharon

Chrisman, owner of the shop. People particularly like to “drink pink” in warmer months. In the

background, maps on the wall depict major wine regions — an educational element that helps

make the wine industry approachable in the shop. Photo by Jan Todd

When she purchased the shop, Crisman said she was introduced to a world she had never known.

The previous owner of the shop stayed on for a month to help her learn the business, and she

pored over the internet, books and articles to understand the various aspects of the industry.

“Every time a customer came in and asked me something I didn’t know — which was often in

those early days — I would look it up, because I didn’t want to not know the next time,”

Crisman said. “I was constantly reading and talking to distributors and winemakers, asking them

questions.”

She discovered a love for the industry and for wine. “Once you get into it, you want to learn

more,” she said. “You can start to see differences and taste differences in the wines, and it is

really interesting.”

Her father was a farmer, and Crisman said she found the agriculture element in wine — the soil

components, rain levels, microclimates, timing of frosts — fascinating. “My dad raised apples,

peaches and pears, so I could understand the differences in a crop year and some of the variations

that growers deal with. You can taste it in the final product,” she said.

Crisman kept the original shop’s name for four years, then decide to rebrand it to make it her

own. She held a contest to determine the new name, and one of her regular customers, Ellen

Bray, came up with Sunset & Vine — a playful tribute to the iconic Los Angeles intersection,

while perfectly describing the wine shop’s location and business on Blowing Rock’s Sunset

Drive. Another customer added the tag line, “Wine with Altitude.”

In early 2017, Crisman purchased a new building down the street and expanded her business into

a much larger space. She enlarged the tasting area, incorporating more tables as well as

comfortable couches and chairs, added to the wine inventory and brought in more gift items to

sell. The shop also has an event space in the back, which seats up to 40 people.

An event space in the back of Sunset & Vine seats up to 40 people, and is

used for seminars, tastings and other shop events. The space is also rented out for private parties,

meetings and special occasions. Photo by Jan Todd

Regularly scheduled seminars and tastings are held in the event room once or twice a month, and

Crisman rents out the space for private events such as club meetings, parties and catered dinners.

The monthly seminars, usually hosted by distributors, winemakers or winery representatives,

provide customers the opportunity to taste and learn. Some of the tastings incorporate themes,

such as wines for Thanksgiving, blend your own wine, or masked wines in which customers try

to identify the grapes or origins.

A large portion of Sunset & Vine is devoted to tables, chairs and couches —

inviting customers to sit a spell. Various wines are offered on a daily basis for customers to order

by the glass or to taste several with a flight. An everchanging menu allows customers to try new

wines and develop new favorites. Photo by Jan Todd

“The seminars are lots of fun, very boisterous,” Crisman said. “They are a place for people to

have a good time and learn a little about wine.”

Crisman said her tastes have evolved since purchasing the shop. “The first wine I thought was

something really special was a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, with bright grapefruit flavor. I

thought it was the best wine ever! But now my tastes have shifted again. I used to prefer big

fruity wines, but now lean toward the Old World wines that are earthier, more muted in flavor,”

she said.

“Old World” and “New World” describe wines from different regions of the world. Countries

such as France, Italy, Spain, Germany and Portugal (Old World) were early influences in the

wine world — producing the grapes, winemakers, traditions and techniques that defined the

industry.

Old World wines typically have lighter body, lower alcohol content and a less fruity flavor than

their New World counterparts. Countries in the Americas, Australia, South Africa and New

Zealand are considered “New World” in wine traditions, where winemakers put new spins on

customary procedures — either to adapt to different growing conditions or simply to be creative.

“I appreciate every varietal, though there are particular ones I prefer,” Crisman said. “It’s just the

palate of the day. The taste of the wine is enhanced by what you’re eating, but also by who

you’re with, where you are. It is all about the experience and what’s going on, how you feel at

the time. Wine is a very social tool, an expression of the moment.”

Crisman loves interacting with her clientele. “We get to know one another. We learn what they

like, and we are able to give recommendations for new wines to try. It’s like a puzzle, trying to

figure out what a customer prefers and the best wine match for an occasion, or what we can give

them that is different,” she said.

“I have the best customers,” Crisman said. “They’re like family. We socialize after work and they

have helped me out on so many occasions, jumping in to clear tables when we’re swamped or

doing whatever needs to be done.”

When she relocated the shop, Crisman said a group of customers showed up to lend a helping

hand. “I had planned to close down for three days to move everything and set up. But all these

people showed up that morning, started moving inventory and stocking shelves, and we were

open that afternoon. It still warms my heart to think about it,” she said.

Out-of-town visitors also frequent the shop, and Crisman enjoys getting to know them and their

tastes in wine. “I know they’re going to come by whenever they are in the area,” she said. “Folks

walk in and say, ‘I just got to town, and this is my first stop.’”

Sunset and Vine is located at 150 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock. Open seven days a week.

