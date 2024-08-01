St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church’s 66th Blowing Rock Tour of Homes Great Success

St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church announces a successful 66 th Annual Blowing Rock Tour of Homes, thanks to the countless hours of volunteers from around Watauga County and beyond who donated Timeless Treasures, baked fabulous cakes, cookies and pies, drove, guided, arranged flowers, served lunches, organized, sold, and cleaned, as well as the four families who so graciously opened their lovely homes for over a thousand visitors from across North Carolina and beyond.

The predicted thundershowers held off until well after the last guest left, and comments on the homes and the day were universally positive. Tour co-chairs Suzanne Miller and Billie Rogers expressed their immense gratitude to the homeowners and countless hours of work by the volunteers saying, “Blowing Rock can open its homes and hearts only because volunteers from across the area make it possible. Your generosity will mean so much to those individuals and families supported by the funds the Tour raises.”

As always, 100% of the net proceeds of the Tour are distributed through grants to non-profit organizations helping the under-served in our area. Interested 501c3 organizations may apply by contacting the St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church administrator – michael@stmaryofthehills.org.

