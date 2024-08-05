St. Mary of the Hills Brings Trio to Next Summer Concert on Sunday, August 11 at 3 pm

Join the Friends of Music at St. Mary of the Hills for a lovely afternoon tour of musical poetry this Sunday, August 11, at 3 pm. Alicia Chapman, oboe, Eric Koontz, viola, and pianist Mi-Jin Kim will present a program they’re calling Loeffler, Bax, Manet, a Spirit and the Moon, the next performance in the St. Mary’s Summer Concert Series.

Pianist Mi-Jin Kim

Music for this concert includes Deux Rhapsodies (1905) by Loeffler, Silvestrini’s Le Ballet Espagñol, Gluck’s Dance of the Blessed Spiritsfrom Orfeo ed Eurydice, and Claire de Luneby Debussy.

Dr. Chapman is on the faculty of the Hayes School of Music at ASU; she is principal oboist with the Asheville Symphony, member of the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra, and has served as principal oboist in orchestras around the Northeastern US. She has recorded on the Dorian and Newport Classics labels, and toured internationally in Europe and Southeast Asia, as well as in several national tours with the New York City Opera. She is a founding member of the early music ensemble Harmonia Baroque.

Dr. Koontz is Professor of Viola and Violin at ASU, and led the viola sections of the Barcelona and Jerusalem symphony orchestras before returning to the US to complete his doctorate at UNC Greensboro. An active chamber musician, he has recorded on several labels, including RCA, EMI, and Decca, and was a founding member of the Nayades Trio, the Reinecke Trio, and the Quartet Glinka. He has been on the Hayes faculty since 2005, and the Brevard Music Center since 2004.

Eric Koontz, viola

Dr. Kim is a collaborative pianist and coach at AppState, having performed in Korea, Italy, Bulgaria, and the US. She holds a double Master’s degree from Michigan State, and her doctorate in piano performance from the University of North Texas.

The Summer Concert series is sponsored by the Friends of Music at St. Mary’s and features a variety of local and AppState artists once a month on Sunday afternoons from May through October. All concerts are free and everyone is welcome. Fall concerts will feature the ASU Horn Quartet, baritone Thomas McNeil, and pianist Bair Shagdaron. The church is located on Main Street in Blowing Rock. For more information, please call the church office at 828.295.7323, or follow us on Facebook @ MusicfromStMaryoftheHills.

Alicia Chapman, oboe

