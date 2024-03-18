Spring Home Show in Blowing Rock  to be Held on May 8 at the American Legion Building

The Blowing Rock Chamber is excited to announce a Spring Home Show event to be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The show will be held at the American Legion Building (333 Wallingford Street) in Blowing Rock, from 1-6pm. Free to the public, this event will feature vendors specializing in home services and products that are most needed in the area of home maintenance and care.

Cathy Barker, Vice President of Business Development, commented, “The purpose of this event is to give our home services related members a chance to network and promote their products and services to residents of our community. Spring is the time of year when we have many homeowners arrive in the mountains and this is when these services are most needed in many cases. We receive so many inquiries at the Chamber for services related to home care and what better way to promote our members and help the homeowners in the High Country.”

Many services will be represented including home construction/renovation, roofing, restoration services, electrical, plumbing, painting services, stonework, air & heating, pest control, lawn care, window cleaning, home sound, interior design, home staging, blinds & closets, home management, gardening services, and the list goes on.

Make plans to attend and discover the opportunity to engage with area businesses that can assist you in your annual Spring home refresh and maintenance.

For more information, please call the Blowing Rock Chamber at 828-295-7851.

