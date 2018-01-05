Sign-Up to Volunteer at the Special Olympics NC Alpine Games this Jan. 7 and Jan. 8

Published Friday, January 5, 2018 at 12:54 pm

The 2018 Special Olympics North Carolina Alpine Games will be held this Sunday and Monday, January 7th and 8th at Appalachian Ski Mountain. The Special Olympics are looking for volunteers to assist with equipment, instruction, timing, and awards during the two-day event. This is an excellent opportunity to serve alongside others for an event that leaves a lasting impact on so many lives in the High Country. All are encouraged to come cheer on this year’s Winter Olypians at the event. Volunteers must be at least fourteen years of age.

For those who are interested in volunteering or watching the event, the schedule of events is listed below.

Sunday’s schedule:

12:30 p.m. Volunteer check-in, Snow Cloud Room at Appalachian Ski Mountain

1 p.m. Volunteer orientation, Snow Cloud Room

1:30 p.m. Opening Ceremonies

1:45-4 p.m. Instruction on the slopes

4-4:30 p.m. Equipment turn in

Monday’s schedule:

9:15 a.m. Volunteer check-in

9:45 a.m. Instruction begins

12:30 p.m. Lunch provided for volunteers in the Snow Cloud Room

1:45-4 p.m. Competition & Awards

4-4:30 p.m. Clean up and departure

Groups and individuals are invited to volunteer. Volunteering categories include: award assistant, competition assistant, licensed medical volunteers and volunteer check-in/venue assistance. For more information about the Special Olympics please visit http://sonc.net/local-programs/watauga-county/. For specific information or questions in regards to group volunteering email Kathy Langfield directly at klangfield@sonc.net.

Put volunteering at the top of your New Year’s resolutions list! See you this Sunday!

For those who are interested in volunteering at the event, please sign up using this link. http://specialolympicsnorthcarolina.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?start_over&id=22918

