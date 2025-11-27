Shane Fox, looking forward

Fox family during a recent Blowing Rock Christmas Parade. Photo provided

Written by: Sam Garrett

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. – Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox will leave the position on November 30 and start as the County Manager in Caldwell County on December 1. Despite his new role, Fox has communicated to the Blowing Rock Town Council that he is available to assist and answer questions as they work on the budget and prepare for the town retreat in January.

“I am happy to help and do anything that I can to help them navigate the transition,” Fox stated.

Fox reflected on his time as Blowing Rock’s County Manager and acknowledged the challenges during his tenure.

“Between 2019 and 2025, I think this has been the most difficult time in the town’s history, between Covid and Helene,” Fox said. “Through both of these major events, most people in town always approach every situation by asking, ‘how can I help?’”

Sitting in his office during the last 10 days of his tenure, High Country Press (HCP) asked some rapid-fire questions, just for old times’ sake.

HCP: What challenges do you see that the next town manager of Blowing Rock will face?

Fox: The players are always changing, new residents come in and out every couple of years, new town council changes almost every few years. The decision makers flip and the direction of the town changes. In Blowing Rock the priorities are fluid.

HCP: On a scale from 1-5, without the ability to use the number 3, how much support have you had from town council during your tenure? (1 would be no support at all, 5 would be I have had support in every possible way)

Fox: I would say a 4, when it relates to running the day to day operations, it would be a solid 5, Town Council has allowed me to run the day to day operation with no interference. As it relates to dealing with the squeaky wheels around town and managing difficult situations, I would say that is closer to a 3, so 4 is the correct answer.

HCP: On a scale from 1-5, without the ability to use the number 3, what are the chances that the town and the BRCA can work together for the common good of Blowing Rock? (1 would be, not an ice cube’s chance in hell and 5 being working in perfect harmony)

Fox: I truly hope that Blowing Rock and the BRCA can work together. It could be a very productive partnership. It depends on what the BRCA brings to the table to help the town. It could work like other nonprofit organizations and be a great resource. The BRCA has enormous resources that could help the town in many ways.

HCP: What was your campaign budget to grab those six votes for mayor?

Fox: Zero dollars and zero cents.

Looking forward, Fox shared his perspective on the differences between Blowing Rock and Caldwell County.

“One key difference between the Town of Blowing Rock and Caldwell County is the industry in Caldwell County and the infrastructure that is coming soon,” Fox said. “Between Google, Blue Ridge Energy, Bernhardt Furniture and Exela Pharma, Caldwell is working with some large employers in the region. We also have room for more partners to bring even more jobs to the county.”

Fox stated that Caldwell County has a great deal of potential, solid workforce, large opportunities for economic development and many infrastructure projects to help the residents are already in the works.

“321 from the intersection of I-40 and 321 north to Hickory will soon be a six-lane highway and then it will expand up to Lenoir,” Fox said. “In the near future, Caldwell will be working on a new EMS base, new communications center and a new courthouse. These are all very exciting projects.”

Fox ended the interview by expressing his love for Blowing Rock, how impressed he has been with the town’s employees and how important they are to him and his family.

“My family has given everything to Blowing Rock for over five years and I am proud to have been in this position,” Fox said. “This job is about people and we have met some of the best people. We will always love Blowing Rock.”