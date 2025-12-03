Ribbon Cutting for Green Park Inn Exhibit on December 11 at Edgewood Cottage

Provided by: The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and the Blowing Rock Historical Society invite you to a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Celebration! Join us on Thursday, December 11, at 12:30 PM at Edgewood Cottage for the unveiling of the newest exhibit.

This special exhibit tells the story of the Green Park Inn through words and photographs, tracing its journey from its grand opening in 1891—just two years after Blowing Rock became a town—through the present day. Visitors will enjoy historic photos of events and amenities, original shadow boxes from the Inn, and images of notable guests who stayed there.

The Green Park Inn played a pivotal role in establishing Blowing Rock as a premier destination and shaping its identity as a year-round resort town. After years of challenges and ownership changes, the Inn is now undergoing a full restoration, reaffirming its place as one of North Carolina’s most iconic landmarks. This exhibit invites visitors to rediscover what made the Green Park Inn a true gem and a cornerstone of Blowing Rock’s development.

Location: Edgewood Cottage, 115 Ginny Stevens Lane

Hours: Open daily from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, weather permitting.