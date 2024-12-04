PMI Enters into Option Agreement to Preserve Springhaven Inn in Blowing Rock

Springhaven Inn is located on the corner of Main Street and Globe Rd. in Blowing Rock

Preserve Mecklenburg Inc. (“PMI”), a North Carolina 501 c (3) and real estate active preservation organization, has entered into an exclusive, assignable option with the owner of the Springhaven Inn (located on the corner of Main Street and Globe Rd. in Blowing Rock) to pursue a purchase and preservation strategy for the property. Under the terms of the Option Agreement, PMI will not only seek a new owner of the property but will also work to put in place deed covenants that will ensure the preservation of the Springhaven Inn and its rich historical and cultural significance, in perpetuity. PMI, working in conjunction with a dedicated team of community organizations and leaders from Blowing Rock (including Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, Blowing Rock Historical Society, and other community leaders), is exploring several alternatives to offer the “best possible solution that ensures cultural and historic preservation, ongoing education opportunities, and a permanent feel for that special sense of community that Blowing Rock continues to embrace,” says Dan Morrill, Administrative Consultant to PMI. Dr. Morrill, a noted historian, served as Director of the Charlotte Historic Landmarks Commission for 46 years, before founding PMI in 2019.

PMI, along with others involved, is dedicated to utilizing real estate and preservation strategies for the Springhaven Inn as an opportunity for the community to make a meaningful impact on the future of Blowing Rock. The owner of Springhaven Inn is represented by Lynn Hill, listing agent, with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty in Blowing Rock, NC. To learn more about this project you may contact Tommy Lee, Board Chair, Preserve Mecklenburg, Inc. M. (704) 737-5609 or Eric Gamble, Board Member, Preserve Mecklenburg, Inc. M. (704) 942-4104

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

