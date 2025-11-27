November 12 Blowing Rock Town Council meeting recap

Written by SAM GARRETT

BLOWING ROCK – N.C. – The November Blowing Rock Town Council meeting scheduled for November 11 was rescheduled to November 12 in observance of Veterans Day. The meeting took place at 6:00 p.m. at Town Hall. After the call to order, pledge of allegiance and consent agenda approval, the meeting was opened for public comment.

During the public comment period, a resident shared three thoughts. First, he noted many of the members of town council previously mentioned being in favor of term limits and he asked them to consider making term limits an agenda item. Second, he encouraged the town to require a traffic impact assessment from any applicant who asks for a variance to a project. Lastly, he shared that in accordance with Title II of ADA, town council is required to make accommodations for those who need assistance. He pointed out the camera in the back of the room captures sound but does not allow people with hearing difficulties to read lips, which makes it difficult for citizens to participate in meetings.

Dedra Sellers made a public comment.

“I feel that we have gotten to the place that everyone has an exception – different height, less green space,” Sellers said. “Surely the developers know the ordinances. A way to keep Blowing Rock quaint and cute is to follow our ordinances.”

Next, David Goodson made a thorough presentation about Japanese knotweed.

“This will explode as a threat if not addressed,” Goodson said. “It is an invasive plant.”

He went on to request that the town develop a plan to mitigate the issue before next spring.

“Thank you for this presentation,” Councilwoman Cat Perry responded. “We need to be aware.”

Kevin Rothrock gave a staff report about an amendment request for the Green Park Inn project number 2024-04. Rothrock stated that the request is for “a reduction of the 16-foot buffer between the property and Blowing Rock Country Club.”

According to the request, the need arose because the rear decking overhang on the condominiums extends further over the parking area than expected. The net effect would reduce the buffer from 16 feet to 12 feet. The Council asked a few questions and had a discussion with John Winkler and Chelsea Garrett. Cat Perry made a motion to accept the applicant’s request, and it passed 4-0.

Staff made a presentation regarding the Pine Laurel Townhomes project. The planning board submitted its recommendation that the council not approve the request for extra height and stucco on the exterior on the homes. After the presentation and discussion, town council decided to reject the planning board’s recommendation. Councilman David Harwood made a motion to approve the conditional zoning request, and the motion passed 4-0.

Mayor Charlie Sellers announced that Town Manager Shane Fox accepted a job with Caldwell County and acknowledged Fox’s work.

“We have been very blessed to have him,” Sellers said. “During his time we exceeded over $35 million in capital projects. Thank you, Mr. Fox, for your service.”

Sellers explained the next steps regarding the town manager position.

“We will hire an interim manager,” Sellers said. “We might address that in closed session tonight.”

“I want to congratulate Shane,” Perry said. “I want to say how much you will be missed, a public servant of the highest caliber … I am sad for us.”

Harwood reflected on his time working with Fox.

“An utmost privilege to have worked with you,” Harwood said, describing Fox as a friend and consummate professional. “We wish you godspeed and best of luck.”

“You will be missed – great honor to call you a friend,” Councilwoman Melissa Picket said.

“We have had a great friendship, for me,” Councilman Doug Matheson said.

Members also expressed their appreciation for Melissa Pickett and Pete Gherini whose terms expire in December 2025.

Fox presented updates on Memorial Park, a USDA request for proposal for the water/wastewater plant, the audit conducted in September, information technology work and the new town website expected to go live January 1, 2026. After his report, Fox made a statement.

It has been a privilege. It has been a nice road of projects over the years. At the heart of it, it is about people. I’d like to start by thanking my family. I could not have done this without my family. So many accomplishments by the staff, workers at 4 a.m., police department and fire department working 24/7, landscaping and parks and rec; it is about the people who serve this town. They have made this job easy. It’s the people, the weddings, the births, the deaths, the people – the people are what make this place special. I love you guys and appreciate that.

The public meeting ended, then the council took a break and entered into closed session.