Mustard Seed Market to host 6th Annual Artisan Holiday Market

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. – The Mustard Seed Market is pleased to present its 6th Annual Artisan Holiday Market this December. The Artisan Holiday Market will take place on the Mustard Seed Market’s flagship location Friday and Saturday, December 5th and 6th, from 10 AM to 5 PM. Artisan submissions will open September 15th on the Mustard Seed’s website.

“Last year we were able to almost double our vendor numbers from the previous year. Our main focus was to promote more artists who had been affected by Hurricane Helene. This year, we hope to give even more local vendors a platform to showcase their art to our clientele while offering our curated holiday selection at the Market shop,” says Mustard Seed Market Co-founder Danielle Stewart. Our goal is to offer a fun and easy shopping experience for unique gifts, stocking stuffers, and decorations to fit every home atmosphere while also supporting our local artists.”

The event will include over 50 local vendors and artisans with unique crafts chosen by the Mustard Seed Market’s buying team. Product ranges from local artwork, ceramics, clothing, woodwork, candles, jewelry, and other crafts. The Mustard Seed will also have a full selection of holiday gifts and decor in their shop, along with Christmas trees, holiday wreaths, garlands, ornaments, and more. Bonfires and live music from local acoustic artists will also provide a relaxing holiday shopping experience. This year, the Artisan Market will also feature photo opportunities with our traditional Santa Claus from 12-2 pm at no charge!

“The Holiday Market is always my favorite event we host each year,” states Mustard Seed Director of Marketing Madeline Stewart. “As the merchandising lead, my hope is to create a warm and inviting atmosphere in the Mustard Seed Market shop with a fun and curated collection of whimsical winter themed gifts, decor, and aesthetic you know and love from the Mustard Seed. Spend the weekend strolling the garden center and shop from the local artists, pick out your Christmas tree, and enjoy the holiday ambience and community created by the Artisan Holiday Market and Mustard Seed team.”

The Artisan Holiday Market will take place on the Mustard Seed Market’s garden center location Friday and Saturday, December 5th and 6th from 10 AM-5 PM. Mustard Seed is located at 5589 US HWY 321-S in Blowing Rock, NC. Parking for the event is in front of the Mustard Seed Market and the lower parking lot on Aho Road. Free admission.