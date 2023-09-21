Mustard Seed Home to Host Second Annual Sip N Stroll Event in October

Mustard Seed Home will host their second annual Sip N Stroll event on Friday, October 20th, and Saturday, October 21st. The Sip N Stroll event will feature a tent sale with 50% off select artwork, decor, and gifts and 25% off select furniture (casegoods, throw pillows and upholstery) during the weekend-long event. Mustard Seed Home will also be sampling local foods and fall drinks, such as chai tea and ciders, for all customers who attend the sale.

“This is a great time for customers looking at key items or special pieces to purchase them at a discounted rate,” says co-founder and Creative Director Danielle Stewart. “Our Attic Sale at the garden center was a big success, so we’re excited to offer these sales and specials for a limited time at the Home Shop.”

The Sip N Stroll sale will occur Friday and Saturday, October 20th and 21st, at Mustard Seed Home from 10 AM – 7 PM. Mustard Seed Home is located at 312 Green St. in Blowing Rock, NC. Parking is available in the parking lot in front of the shop. Additional walking distance parking can be found on Main St. or Bass Lake.

