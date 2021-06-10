Mike Koenig and Evenlight Eagles are the Next Artists in Residency at Edgewood Cottage

Two artists will greet visitors at Edgewood Cottage from June 14 through June 20: Mike Koenig, landscape photographer and Evenlight Eagles, leather artisan.

Mike Koenig is a nature and landscape photographer located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. His work has been published in magazines including Blue Ridge Country, Smoky Mountain Living, WNC, and the official North Carolina Wildlife Magazine. Mike’s work most recently graced the Spring cover of Carolina Mountain Life (CML). Many of his original images represent years of traveling and shooting in and around the Blue Ridge Mountains. Mike would enjoy talking with you about his art and travels from Monday, June 14th through June 20th at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

From journals to bracelets to bags and beyond, working under the name “Primavera Leathers,” Evenlight Eagles offers items of impeccable leather craftsmanship one can use in everyday life, and yet hold onto as treasured heirlooms. Along with quality craftsmanship, Evenlight is committed to providing products that have a positive impact on the planet. Come meet Evenlight from June 14th through June 20th at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

